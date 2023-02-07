Image Image Credit Gareth Cattermole/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Miles Caton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From a young age, Miles Caton was showing off his skills as a seasoned performer with a voice that captured the attention of music legends and film directors alike. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Caton grew up in a gospel-saturated household that included his mother, Timiney Figueroa, and aunt, Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper — both powerhouse vocalists in their own right. He began singing at the age of two and quickly made a name for himself with viral performances that landed him on national platforms like “Little Big Shots” and “The View.”

In 2025, Caton took a major leap into acting with his feature film debut in Sinners, a supernatural period drama from acclaimed director Ryan Coogler. In the highly praised flick, he played Sammie Moore, the son of a preacher who didn’t approve of his musical aspirations. He not only held his own alongside the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku, but also showcased original music that earned him his flowers on and off-screen.

REVOLT put together seven fun facts about Caton and his history. Read all about it below.

1. He comes from a legendary gospel lineage

His mother is renowned gospel singer Timiney Figueroa, and his aunt is powerhouse vocalist Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper. His grandfather, Eric R. Figueroa Sr., helms the New Life Tabernacle and New Life Covenant as senior pastor and archbishop, respectively. According to L'Officiel, Caton received co-signs from greats like Fred Hammond, Faith Evans, Erica Campbell and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

2. He went viral before hitting puberty

Caton first made waves in 2017 with a viral video of him belting “Feeling Good,” which was later sampled in a montage for JAY-Z’s “4:44.” That clip led to national recognition, including appearances on “Little Big Shots” in 2018 and again during the holiday special that same year.

In 2019, he performed alongside Yolanda Adams on “The View” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, cementing his rep as a rising voice in both R&B and gospel.

3. He toured with H.E.R. before graduating high school

By 2022, Caton had already shared the stage with H.E.R., joining her tour as a background vocalist. His standout baritone had audiences wondering who the new kid was behind the mic — and insiders took notice.

The gig didn’t just showcase his vocal chops. It also opened doors, including one unexpected call that would change his life: A suggestion from H.E.R. that he audition for a role in an upcoming film being directed by Ryan Coogler.

4. He learned guitar in two months—for a movie role

That film was Sinners, a horror masterpiece that saw Caton taking on the role of Sammie Moore, a preacher’s son with big blues dreams. The catch? Sammie plays guitar. At the time, Caton didn’t.

Rather than fake it, he dove in. Within two months, he learned to play convincingly enough to impress both the film’s music team and his co-stars. “It’s like he was born with it in his hands,” Wunmi Mosaku said to Digital Spy. That musical DNA obviously runs deep — as Caton added, every family member, he says, can either sing or play an instrument.

5. Ryan Coogler saw something rare in him

Coogler, who previously worked with titans like Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman, knew immediately that Caton was special. “This kid looked like he was in his basement, like in between homework assignments,” Coogler told Variety. “But he had this voice—a once-in-a-lifetime voice—and he also felt like the character.”

That gut feeling led to Caton’s casting as Sammie, a pivotal role in the film that sets off a supernatural chain reaction with a song.

6. He’s already thinking Marvel-level moves

Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY/Contributor via Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Miles Caton and Spider-Man/Miles Morales Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After Sinners, Caton isn’t planning to slow down. In interviews, he’s voiced interest in taking on even bigger roles — namely, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I mean, my name is Miles…” he said to Variety with a smile, teasing the idea of one day suiting up as superhero Miles Morales.

He’s already proven he can sing, act, and learn a new instrument under pressure. Superhero status doesn’t feel out of reach.

7. He’s a humble showman who calls himself the ‘family clown’

Despite the accolades and viral moments, Caton keeps it grounded. He’s described himself to Vanity Fair as the “family clown”—someone who loved to make his relatives laugh growing up. That charisma translates effortlessly to the screen.

In an interview, he admitted how surreal it felt to see himself on the big screen: “It’s still hard to process… I was like, ‘D**n, that’s me!’” Now managed by Artists First, he’s planning to release more music and continue building on his breakout 2025.