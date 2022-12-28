Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jayme Lawson, Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Ryan Coogler, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo and Jack O'Connell Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler proved time and time again that when they join forces, it’s not just cinema — it’s culture. With several projects already under their belt, their creative partnership has become a beacon for storytelling, particularly within Black culture. With their horror hit, Sinners, they push boundaries even further, offering a film that is as daring as it is personal, capturing the complex layers of history, identity and emotion in a way that only they can. Set in the Jim Crow-era 1930s South, Sinners is a lush, supernatural thriller rooted in legacy, identity and the haunting complexities of Black American life. Jordan takes on the dual role of twin brothers Smoke and Stack — both World War I veterans returning to their Mississippi hometown after a stint in Chicago working under Al Capone. What begins as a hopeful plan to transform an abandoned mill into a vibrant juke joint quickly spirals into a blood-soaked reckoning when supernatural forces crash the party. The mix of horror, mystery and suspense makes Sinners a genre-defying cinematic experience like no other.

Directed by Coogler, Sinners has been hailed as one of his most visually stunning films, with critics praising the way the film blends horror, suspense and stunning imagery. This cinematic séance is not only a genre-defying celebration of Black identity but also a testament to Coogler’s comedic brilliance. In this exclusive interview with Jordan, Coogler and the two leading ladies, Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku, they all share what it was like to film one actor playing twin brothers with separate love interests. Coogler also discusses why this film was so personal for him, capturing the contrast between the church and the juke joint, among other themes and more.

What was it like switching between the two roles of Stack and Smoke? Did you shock yourself with your performance?

Michael B. Jordan: The first time I saw the picture was last night, and I'm still kind of processing it. It was pretty cool, but just elaborating a little bit on switching between Stack and Smoke, Smoke had a dynamic with Mary, so I got an opportunity to get really close and intimate and would share personal things between Annie and Smoke, but then I had animosity and a certain dynamic with Mary as well. But then when I was Stack, it was the reverse. And so, it’s kind of like you're the groom and the best man in each situation.

What intrigued you the most about Michael B. Jordan seamlessly switching between playing Stack and Smoke on set, since you both played his characters' love interests?

Wunmi Mosaku: I remember the read-through, feeling like, oh my gosh, this guy. I could hear it in his voice when he was Stack and Smoke. I was so excited because I was like, I knew who my guy was (Smoke). I had been introduced to Smoke and I was still learning him, but then I heard him play Stack, and I just was like, “Oh, wow, who is this guy!?” I was just so intrigued. I remember just being completely enamored by his performance at the read-through.

Hailee Steinfeld: I totally agree that it started there at the read-through. When Michael was on set as Stack, I was definitely more drawn to him and being around him as Stack than I was Smoke, and it was the same with Wunmi. It would be like us kind of shadowing each other in a way. It just sort of became this inherent energy and dynamic that we lived in.

What inspired you to explore the tension between the church and the juke joint in this film?

Ryan Coogler: It started with my relationship with my Uncle James. He was born and raised in Mississippi, then fled to California and married my grandmother's younger sister. We’d listen to blues records together, and even after he passed in 2015, I’d play them to feel like he was still around. It was like conjuring him. I really dove into that music for this project and discovered, with irony, that it was often called “the devil’s music.” Yet, the same church folks who condemned it would be at the juke joints. A lot of the most incredible blues musicians had fathers who were preachers. It was kind of two sides of the same coin. Though even calling it that might be an overstatement, it was really the same people and the same type of music. That dichotomy was something I really wanted to explore.

It was mentioned that the cast kept breaking character during filming — what had them (and you) laughing so much?

Coogler: I was trained to be right next to the camera when I work, but there was one scene where I couldn’t be there because I was laughing too much. I was barely keeping it together. It was the cornbread scene. Omar is just so brilliant. He has insane comedic timing and dexterity. He had a unique advantage — his dad is from right where the movie was filmed, Mississippi. So, he had the best accent and the best mannerisms. He was so good that everyone was just reacting with laughter. Then there’s Delroy Lindo — he’s such a great dramatic actor, but physical comedy isn't his usual thing. He would break character constantly. When he had to do something funny, he’d often say, “Yo, I can’t do it.” There was something so funny about that. He’s really like a class clown. So, here’s this legendary thespian who’s constantly messing with people. It was insane. It was an incredible cast.