“Living Single” is one of the most viscerally genuine sitcoms of its day. If you live under a rock and have never watched it, it was sort of like the “Insecure” of the 1990s. Starring a set of girlfriends who lived together in a Brooklyn brownstone, “Living Single” chronicles the ups and downs of their lives. From dating to professional ebbs and flows, the ladies support each other throughout — sometimes in the most comedic ways. The show perfectly exhibits Blackness and really showed the world the many ways in which we could thrive. It’s natural to wonder what the cast is up to now, so look no further, we have the skinny for you right here.

1. Khadijah James (Queen Latifah)

Queen Latifah’s portrayal of Khadijah James helped catapult the rapper onto the big screen. While filming “Living Single,” she starred in 1996’s Set It Off. Since then, the musician has appeared in such classics as Brown Sugar, Barbershop 2: Back in Business and Girls Trip. Latifah has made waves both as an actress and a television host of “The Queen Latifah Show.” However, she didn’t stop there. In 2003, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Chicago. The Hip Hop legend is probably the culture’s first true renaissance woman and has done it all — from getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to dropping a jazz album.

2. Ira Lee “Tripp” Williams (Mel Jackson)

Ira Lee “Tripp” Williams (Mel Jackson) shows up in the final season of “Living Single.” Showcasing his delightful charm and musical talent, the aspiring singer becomes the ladies’ new roommate. The beguiling character was a nice addition to the household, freshening up the on-screen dynamic. After the show, Jackson took on roles in Deliver Us from Eva and 2011’s Reed Between the Lines. Though he hasn’t appeared on any shows or films since 2015 per IMDb, he is credited as an executive producer for 2023’s Clinic.

3. Kyle Barker (Terrence C. Carson)

Who doesn't remember Terrence C. Carson as the witty and intelligent investment banker with impeccable taste? What you may remember most are Kyle Barker’s many exchanges with his on-again, off-again flame, Maxine “Max” Felice Shaw. They would play the dozens among themselves which made for memorable television. One of Carson’s biggest contributions to the show was his depiction of Black sophistication and how attainable it could be. It was important for us to see ourselves in that. These days the actor continues his career in show business by touring with his band and doing voiceover work. Most notably, he has portrayed Kratos in the God of War video game.

4. Maxine “Max” Felice Shaw (Erika Alexander)

Played by Erika Alexander, Maxine perfectly balanced out Kyle. As an attorney, she exhibited what it meant to be a Black woman in control — knowledgeable, analytic and victorious. In the show, Maxine eventually becomes vulnerable with Kyle, which allows her to experience happiness at its fullest. After the sitcom ended 1998, Alexander continued to act. She has starred in Deja Vu, Jordan Peele’s Get Out, and most recently, in the Oscar-nominated film American Fiction.

5. Overton “Obie" Wakefield Jones (John Henton)

What many don’t realize is that a couple of “Living Single” cast members were also stand-up comics. John Henton was one of those folks who started on stage in the 1980s. In the sitcom, he played the role of Overton “Obie” Wakefield Jones and lived with Kyle in the same brownstone as the ladies. Henton portrayed the blue-collar handyman who wasn’t the most refined, but certainly was an expert in his own right. His relationship with Synclaire James blossomed before our eyes, becoming a couple that audiences never had to second guess. Since his time on “Living Single,” Henton has co-starred in “The Hughleys” and even cameoed in “Hannah Montana.”

6. Synclaire James (Kim Coles)

The other stand-up comedian in the crew was Kim Coles, who played Synclaire, Khadijah’s cousin from out of town who took on a secretary role at Flava Magazine. The often-aloof protagonist met her match in Overton. Their magnetic and hilarious chemistry made for some of the funniest moments that fans have seen. In recent years, Coles has stayed busy with both film and television roles. Most recently, she portrayed a recurring character on “Days of Our Lives” in 2023.

7. Regine Hunter (Kim Fields)

Regine Hunter was the posh friend who always had her pick of the fellas. She was fly and knew how to leverage her femininity. Played by Kim Fields, Regine was memorable not only for her dates, but also for her wigs. She was unapologetic about wearing them during an era when wigs were still trying to be passed off as real hair. Regine owned her hairpieces, and in that, women saw themselves in her as well. Fields has another hit sitcom under her belt, starring as Regina Upshaw in Netflix’s “The Upshaws."

8. Russell Montego (Shaun Baker)

Shaun Baker had a short, but memorable stint as Russell Montego on “Living Single.” A reggae and dancehall editor at Khadijah’s Flava Magazine, Russell was a longtime admirer of Regine. Audiences couldn’t wait for her to one day fold with his quips. Nowadays, Baker can be found in “V.I.P.” and “CSI: Miami.”

9. Terrence “Scooter” Williams (Cress Williams)

Cress Williams played the role of Terrence “Scooter” Williams, Khadijah’s most prominent love interest. In the series, their relationship ebbs and flows as many do, but Scooter was always very much into who Khadijah was. At the time, this portrayal of a loving relationship was important for audiences to see because Khadijah isn’t cookie cutter. She doesn't always present as the most feminine, nor is she shaped as most women are on television, but Scooter still adorns and desires her. Their connection ultimately proved real enough that they end up together in the final episode. Since then, Williams has stayed extremely busy. You can find him on various projects, including “Black Lightning” and Dead Wrong.