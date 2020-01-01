Image Image Credit Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Taraji P. Henson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s time to ditch the drugstore routine for A-list products on a drugstore budget. Celebrity-owned hair care lines are bringing award-winning hair to your bathroom. Brands from our favorite personalities, from Tia Mowry to Taraji P. Henson, address everything from dryness to damage. Get ready to level up your hair care game with these eight must-try product lines.

1. CÉCRED by Beyoncé

Gone are the days of coveting Beyoncé’s beautiful, bountiful and bounceable hair; CÉCRED is here to demystify the Queen's mane. This hair care line, informed by the superstar’s own experiences and her mother Tina Knowles’ background as a salon owner, caters to all hair types, from coily to straight. With a focus on visible health, strength, moisture and shine, CÉCRED offers a chance to achieve your hair goals — no celebrity hairstylist required. Did we mention Beyoncé’s line incorporates patent-pending technology and is entirely self-funded? If that doesn’t prove that this venture is sacred, nothing else will. Embrace the power of high-performance hair care, formulated with the knowledge and perfectionism of music's biggest icon.

2. PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross

Designed by actress and natural hair icon Tracee Ellis Ross, PATTERN Beauty offers a targeted approach to hair care for curly, coily and tight-textured strands. The line comprises a range of products specifically formulated to detangle, define curls and promote long-lasting moisture. Mainstream hair care brands often underserve and outprice folks with kinky hair, so it’s refreshing that PATTERN addresses the demographics’ unique hair challenges like dryness, tangles and shrinkage. The brand also sells a high-performing blow dryer that is a 2023 ELLE Future of Beauty winner — and yes, there’s a diffuser. Whether you're a wash-and-go enthusiast or a twist-out aficionado, PATTERN empowers you to embrace and celebrate your natural texture. Take it for a spin on your hair journey.

3. Flawless by Gabrielle Union

Since her Bring It On days, Gabrielle Union has sported none other than F-L-A-W-L-E-S-S tresses. In 2017, she initially launched her hair care line, aptly named Flawless, because she was frustrated at how few professionals in Hollywood knew how to properly style textured hair. However, around that time, Union had undergone multiple rounds of in vitro fertilization and experienced significant hair loss. This made her feel insecure about promoting hair care products. Thus, she discontinued the line until August 2020, when she partnered with her longtime hairstylist Larry Sims to relaunch the brand. The prices of the new and improved Flawless can’t be beaten — all the products cost around $10. The line contains no sulfates, parabens or silicones and is free from animal testing. For a diverse array of products that promote soft, glossy and healthy hair, look no further than Flawless.

4. INALA by La La Anthony

Fueled by her struggles with hair loss and extensions, La La Anthony launched INALA, a hair care line that uses the power of rice water to promote healthy hair growth. Unlike other celebrity brands, INALA has a singular focus; it offers a range of products infused with its signature Rice Water ComplexTM — a natural ingredient with a long history of use and modern science backing its potential benefits. All the products work together for a holistic hair experience. INALA caters to customers seeking clean beauty solutions and a relatable touch. Plus, La La Anthony’s personal connection to the brand and its focus on rice water education sets it apart from the competition.

5. TPH by Taraji P. Henson

You may know Henson from “Empire,” Hidden Figures, The Color Purple or even The Karate Kid, but what you might not know is that she’s always had a passion for hair. The award-winning actress detailed how having poor hair care while sporting a protective style radicalized her. In 2020, she launched TPH, a hair care line that offers sulfate-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free products for all hair types. The line prioritizes scalp health, using ingredients like apple cider vinegar and horsetail extract to cleanse and stimulate circulation. Besides innovative applicators and personalized hair assessments, TPH distinguishes itself by emphasizing scalp care, offering accessibility and catering to wig, weave, processed and natural hair wearers alike.

6. Sienna Naturals by Issa Rae

Issa Rae went from awkward Black girl to awe-inspiring media mogul with the glam to match. Besides being a genius on and behind the screen, she is lauded for her voluminous natural hair and consistently rocks a variety of flattering styles — from bantu knots to sleek ponytails. Known for her relatable characters and real discussions about beauty, Rae wanted to create a brand that spoke to the realities of caring for textured hair while offering high-performing products. With Sienna Naturals, she has meticulously crafted a line that does just that. In 2020, the actress became the brand’s co-owner alongside her sister-in-law, Hannah Diop, to provide clean, effective hair care products specifically formulated for textured hair. The first-ever dermatologist-tested and approved brand designed for textured hair prioritizes natural ingredients and uses specialized Rooted TechnologyTM. Not sure if you want to commit just yet? Get the full experience with the super affordable sampler set.

7. 4U by Tia Mowry

Mowry is known for her vivacious curls just as much as for her acting. The mother of two showed us how it’s done by launching her 4U hair care line in 2023. It’s designed to simplify and enhance natural hair routines. The “Sister, Sister” star partnered with Amyris, a leader in clean beauty, to develop the line and ensure science-backed formulas that are effective for all curl types. 4U includes products for various hair care needs, from clarifying shampoos to leave-in conditioners and curl-defining gels. Each product contains Hemi15, or Hemisqualane, a patented, award-winning molecule derived from ethically grown, renewable sugarcane. Give Mowry’s line a try and let us know if it’s 4U.

8. Fenty Hair by Rihanna

Rihanna's constant experimentation with wigs, weaves, relaxed hair and bold colors has made her a hair icon of the ages. In June 2024, the multifaceted mogul expanded beyond her beloved Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty brands by launching Fenty Hair. In line with the "Diamonds” singer’s commitment to inclusivity, the product line offers a range of care and styling products formulated for all hair types and textures. The key to the products is the proprietary and clinically tested Replenicore-5 complex, powered by gooseberry from Rihanna’s home country of Barbados. It’s designed to repair, strengthen, hydrate and protect hair at every step. The icon recently opened up about experiencing postpartum hair loss after giving birth to her two sons. She described it as unexpected and happening in waves, which led to her embracing different hairstyles and inspired her to get creative with her hair care routine. This experience likely informed the development of Fenty Hair, emphasizing products suitable for various hair textures and conditions. Give the products a whirl while you patiently wait for Fenty music.