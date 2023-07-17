Image Image Credit Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tina Knowles and Victoria Monet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé’s CÉCRED has collaborated with several celebrities and influencers since its launch in February. On Tuesday (July 2), Victoria Monét appeared in the brand’s promotional video titled "WHO'S IN THE CÉCRED SALON."

In the clip, the Grammy Award-winning artist explored various products alongside Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, and Dr. Kari Williams, the brand’s director of education. During the session, Monét discussed her personal hair journey and future aspirations while experimenting with CÉCRED’s clarifying shampoo and a protein treatment made from fermented rice and rose.

“So, I have seborrheic dermatitis, which is like a form of eczema for the scalp, and I wear a lot of sew-ins [and] wigs. I’m changing my hair often, so there’s lots of different people in my hair,” she detailed. “Honestly, after a sew-in or a wig, I just get so itchy, so I know this is about to feel good.”

Later in the video, Monét asked Knowles about her craziest salon story. “[Beyoncé] saw me doing bonding. It was brand new, and my cousin had me doing bonding on her hair. So, she cut both her ponytails off and came and handed them to me. She was like, ‘Put these back on’ because she thought you could just put your hair back on. I lost it,” the Texas native humorously responded.

The JAGUAR II creator revealed that she did the big chop in January, and ultimately, her goal is to have “long luxurious hair” by the next year. The songstress explained, “I don’t want to always hide behind makeup, hide behind wigs, hide behind certain clothing and corsets. I just want to be able to go to the beach and flow.”

On Sunday (June 30), Monét and Teyana Taylor recreated Beyoncé and Usher’s “Bad Girl” performance at the 2024 BET Awards. The Lemonade artist shared an excerpt of the live rendition on her Instagram Story, giving her ultimate co-sign.