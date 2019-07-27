Image Image Credit Photo by Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Image Alt Nick Cannon and Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The common criticism of MTV today is that they don’t show any music videos anymore. Which is a fair take. Honestly, maybe the network should change its name. Anyway, in the early 2000s, MTV played many more music videos. However, they also began to vary their content a lot more, resulting in an influx of new and original programming. Much of it continues to stand the test of time in our hearts and minds. So, here is a walk down memory lane of some of our favorite shows during MTV’s golden era. You’ll be sure to see some that you haven’t thought of in quite a while.

1. The Real World

“The Real World” was one of the first reality shows to ever grace our screens. It gained traction in the 1990s and by 2001, it hadn’t lost any steam. In its 10th season, we witnessed one of the show’s most memorable conflicts between Mike and Coral. Over 20 years later, we can’t forget about their arguments, partially because Mike, now also known as The Miz, is still on our TV screens. He became the professional wrestler he desired to be and has been with the WWE since 2004.

2. Making the Band

This sure wasn’t a rehash of O-Town, I promise you that. “Making the Band,” was the culminating vision of Sean “Diddy” Combs and his desire to create a Hip Hop group from the ground up. Filled with over-the-top tasks like walking from Midtown NYC to Brooklyn for Junior’s Cheesecake, we cackled at the absurdity of it all. The season’s most memorable cast member was undoubtedly Dylan, who had an unwavering obsession with becoming the next dancehall king.

3. The 5th Wheel

The early 2000s saw a huge wave of dating shows. They were all influenced in one way or another by shows like “Love Connection.” The format of this show included two sets of friends, two men and two women. Said friends would go out on dates and they’d have one outstanding friend give advice as a sort of coach. Successful dates usually had the support of the “5th wheel.”

4. MTV’s Spring Break

“MTV’s Spring Break” was an invaluable platform for the hottest recording artists of the day. Promoting spring break for college students, this programming suited MTV perfectly. And it led to some classic moments from Destiny’s Child, 50 Cent, and Fat Joe, as well as scores of others. We just don’t get genuinely fun moments like that on TV anymore. Maybe the networks should consider running it back.

5. TRL

The phenomenon known as “Total Request Live” began in 1998 and went on until 2008. In one of the first shows of its format, fans voted for the videos they wanted to see played. The videos were ranked by way of popularity, and throughout the show, there would even be special guests who stopped by the studio. Fans filled the middle island in Times Square to catch a glimpse, and maybe even a wave, from their favorite stars. This was a daily happening, and it’s an energy MTV hasn’t been able to cultivate since.

6. Pimp My Ride

One of the most unique shows in MTV’s history was “Pimp My Ride.” Hosted by West Coast rapper, Xzibit, the show renovated peoples’ hoopties. And even though these upgrades were often gaudy and conspicuous, you just couldn’t stop watching. As fascinating as it was entertaining, they would push the boundaries of what your vehicle could be. We used to be a proper country. Where’s programming like this now?

7. Wild N’ Out

“Wild N’ Out” is the brainchild of Nick Cannon. Despite being one of the longest-running shows in MTV history, it remains genuinely funny to this day. Built around a comedic battle rap format, the show helped launch the careers of notable entertainers like the fellas of “85 South,” as well as Jess Hilarious. If there’s anything MTV has done right in recent years, it’s continuing to renew this classic television brand.

8. Room Raiders

This unique dating show saw three prospects’ bedrooms be raided by a potential suitor. Based on the clues someone would get while raiding the room, they would determine who of the three contestants they wanted to go out with on a date. In essence, it’s the very entertaining precursor to “Love is Blind.” And it made for a great placeholder between music videos.

9. MTV Cribs

“MTV Cribs” was essentially an updated version of what “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” used to be in the 1980s and 1990s. It let us into the homes of contemporary celebrities and gave us a peek into their lifestyles. In a world before the access social media now offers, we simply couldn’t get enough of it. We can remember seeing homes like Redman’s and wondering why a star rapper was living so basic. And who could forget the elevator in Master P’s mansion? Cribs was loaded with memorable moments and it’s a shame it couldn’t stick around, even after the reboot effort.

10. True Life

“True Life” was a great documentary series MTV ran about unique scenarios in people’s lives. If you wanted to learn about what it was like being on the wrestling team in high school, they had an episode for that. Or if you wanted a real-life perspective of what high school was like, there was an episode for that as well. And it was a cool way to speak to the channel’s main demographic. Many teenagers saw themselves as some of these subjects growing up. It did a lot of good in making people feel less alone when they could relate to the situations they saw on screen.

11. Celebrity Deathmatch

Premiering in 1998, “Celebrity Deathmatch” encompassed the irreverent programming of the day. In the same satirical and hyperbolic breath of “South Park,” the show pitted pop culture “foes” against each other in a Play-Doh fight to the death. The show was over the top and wildly fun, manifesting some of the celebrity rivalries we always thought might’ve existed.

12. Jackass

“Jackass” was such an instant phenomenon it spawned a whole movie franchise. Seeing these guys do insane stunts was the car crash on the highway you couldn’t look away from. A motley crew of skaters and general misfits, the show’s cast was categorically out of their collective and respective minds for some of their antics, which included but was not at all limited to voluntarily being bitten by a snake. And, as MTV is known for its endless syndication, you could watch these episodes on loop for hours at a time.

13. My Super Sweet 16

In what was one of the most unique career launches ever, we came to know of Teyana Taylor through the show “My Super Sweet 16.” This show chronicled the children of well-off parents. These kids had a dream to have the biggest party in their neighborhood, and by hook or by crook, their parents facilitated it. Again, just great programming for the demographic they served, which was attending sweet 16 parties and throwing their own, albeit slightly less lavish.