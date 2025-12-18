Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, Randy Shropshire / Stringer via Getty Images, and Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell attends the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards, Brandy Norwood attends Lifetime's "Christmas Everyday" screening event at Fox Lot Little Theater on Nov. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, and Kirk Franklin attends the 2025 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Pharrell Williams will receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Black Music Collective’s 2026 Grammy Week event.

Brandy and Kirk Franklin are being recognized with the Black Music Icon Award for their influence and contributions to music and community.

The Recording Academy Honors will be held Jan. 29, in Los Angeles, ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards on Feb. 1.

Pharrell Williams, Brandy, and Kirk Franklin will be celebrated during Grammy Week as the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective prepares to honor the three icons for their cultural impact. The fourth annual Recording Academy Honors will take place Jan. 29, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, just days before the 2026 Grammy Awards air live on Feb. 1.

BMC will present Pharrell with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, while Brandy and Franklin will receive the Black Music Icon Award for their contributions to Black music, service to the community, and generational influence. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. celebrated the news in a statement, saying, "Pharrell, Brandy, and Kirk are true visionaries and masters of their craft. Each has built a legacy that transcends genre, defies convention, and shapes culture. Their artistry continues to inspire generations of artists around the world. I'm thrilled to join the Black Music Collective in honoring three of music's brightest stars in January and celebrating their immeasurable contributions to the industry."

Pharrell’s year has been packed, from producing Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out — which snagged five Grammy nominations — to continuing his role as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director. Last year, he released an animated biopic, PIECE BY PIECE, in partnership with LEGO.

Brandy recently completed “The Boy Is Mine Tour” alongside Monica, marking a full-circle moment decades after their iconic duet. She remains active on screen with her acting gigs and is preparing to release her memoir, “PHASES.”

Franklin, fresh off receiving the Ultimate Icon Award at the BET Awards, continues to bridge gospel and mainstream culture through new music, collaborations, and his “Den of Kings” podcast, where he hosts conversations with prominent Black men about faith, fatherhood, and leadership.

What is the Black Music Collective and its mission?

The BMC acts as an advisory arm of the Recording Academy focused on advancing opportunities for Black artists and executives. It provides mentorship, industry access, and scholarships for Black students and HBCU music programs while pushing for broader representation across the field.

As 2026 Grammy Week approaches, the BMC’s recognition of Pharrell, Brandy, and Kirk Franklin highlights the lasting influence of artists who continue to shape the sound and spirit of music. Their honors reflect a broader celebration of creative excellence and cultural legacy.