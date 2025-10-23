Image Image Credit Mary DeCicco / MLB Photos via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell films during the 2025 MLB Postseason campaign shoot at LoanDepot Park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Pharrell Williams will perform a six-minute gospel set at the 2025 World Series opener with Voices of Fire and a 25-piece orchestra.

The performance will feature songs from the choir’s new album, OPHANIM, including “ARE YOU READY?” and “THE ONE.”

Voices of Fire will also sing both national anthems, joined by Toronto musicians for the Canadian anthem.

Baseball’s biggest stage is getting a sonic upgrade this year. Major League Baseball has tapped Pharrell Williams to open the 2025 World Series with a one-of-a-kind live performance on Friday (Oct. 24).

The Grammy Award winner will join his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams’ gospel choir, Voices of Fire, for a six-minute set backed by a 25-piece orchestra. The performance will include “ARE YOU READY?” and “THE ONE” from the group’s new album, OPHANIM.

According to a press release, Pharrell worked closely with the MLB, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Seth Dudowsky to bring the show to life, “taking the themes of unity and togetherness in honoring baseball as a global sport.” The pregame show will take place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, where the National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers will face the American League Champion Toronto Blue Jays, and will air live on FOX just before the first pitch.

Voices of Fire will also take on double duty, performing both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems. In a nod to the World Series’ international setting, the choir will be joined by local Toronto musicians and vocalists during their rendition of the Canadian anthem.

Pharrell’s MLB partnership

This moment builds on Pharrell’s ongoing creative partnership with MLB through the “October Hits Different” campaign, which launched the 2025 postseason last month. It features Voices of Fire and a live orchestra from the University of Miami to bring music and sport together.

Rooted in his Virginia heritage, the “Happy” hitmaker has long celebrated the power of community — a theme he continues to champion through his uncle’s choir. “Virginia taught me the power of music and community,” Pharrell said in a press release at the time. “Bringing Voices of Fire to the Postseason stage shows how those same forces of unity can come alive through sport.”