Nearly two decades after they first reshaped New York rap together, French Montana and Max B made their official comeback with Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos, a project that picks up where one of Hip Hop’s most talked-about mixtape series left off.

The Coke Wave run began in the late 2000s with Coke Wave and Coke Wave 2, later returning with Coke Wave 4 in 2019, centered on melody, street storytelling, and Max B’s now-iconic “wave” philosophy. When the Harlem native was incarcerated, the series paused, not by choice, but by circumstance. For years, fans asked the same question: What happened to Coke Wave 3?

That question now has an answer.

Following Max B’s release from prison in November 2025 after 16 years, the duo wasted no time getting back to work. Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos is a 22-track project that features longtime collaborators and key producers including Metro Boomin, Harry Fraud, Dame Grease, Murda Beatz, DJ Clue, and the late Chinx, among others — a lineup that reflects both the past and present of their sound.

Available everywhere as of Jan. 6, 2025, the project stays rooted in the chemistry that first made French and Max a defining duo, while reflecting how time, separation, and life experience have shaped them. The music moves between reflection and confidence without rushing either. It’s measured, intentional, and clearly made by artists who understand their history.

At a private listening session held at Soho House Ludlow in New York City before the release, select guests heard the tape in an intimate setting. One moment stood out right away. “Ever Since U Left Me,” which samples KC & The Sunshine Band’s “That’s the Way (I Like It),” sparked an immediate response, with listeners identifying it as a standout record from the project. DJ duties for the night were handled by Max B’s son, DJ Carter Maxson.

Following the event, REVOLT caught up briefly with French Montana and Max B to talk about reuniting, creative balance, competition, and what being “wavy” really means.

You two built the ‘Coke Wave’ movement together. What did it feel like to finally walk back into the studio as a team again for ‘Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos’?

French Montana: Voltron.

Max B: Voltron. That's some s**t. Power Rangers (laughs).

Can you elaborate on that?

Max B: When Voltron comes together… the Power Rangers, it’s like you need all them pieces to form the big s**t. So, it was just excitement, just getting back with bro. We could just sit down and listen to beats and vibe out, and y'all got this 3.5 [mixtape]. Y'all got some s**t.

Yeah, the project goes hard. What did the creative process look like putting together ‘Coke Wave 3.5: NARCOS’?

Max B: Nah, it was good money. We were chasing that. We were chasing that process. We thought this opportunity would never happen again. So, for us to have this opportunity, for God to give us this opportunity, we just appreciate it. We gave y'all good quality s**t top to bottom.

How did making this project feel compared to the early ‘Coke Wave’ days?

French Montana: Better with time. That’s what it is.

Max B: Fine wine. Ya’ll are looking at two distinguished, refined men. Alright? Two n**gas that know they s**t.

Who’s the most competitive between you two?

Max B: Competitive? We run [concurrently]. There's no competitiveness… I don't know. That's actually a good question because we do get a little competitive musically. Good [competition] though.

French Montana: I think we just give the music what it deserves. If he got something better… he go. There's no egos with us.

Max B: No ego.

French Montana: Music is No. 1.

Max B: If he gets the last shot one night, he's gonna take it. If I get the shot, I'ma take it.

Max, you’ve stepped into freedom after 16 years away. What’s been the most grounding part of being home?

Max B: Just being with the kids. I be with my kids every day. You know what I'm saying? I moved my son in, you know what I'm saying? Like, I got a whole nice little setup, and I'm just grateful, you heard?

French, what part of Max being home has hit you the hardest?

Max B: Him being with his family and [getting] back to music.

Max, you popularized the idea of being “wavy.” How would you explain what that really means to someone who doesn’t know?

Max B: Just being different. Authentic. Being yourself. Letting your creative juices just pour out.

French Montana: Pause, pause.

Max B: Pause.

French Montana: I had to stop that one, man (laughs).

With Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos, French Montana and Max B proved the wave never fell off — just waited for the right moment to rise again. Their bond, sharpened by time and tested by distance, is back in full force.

The wave continues.