Key Takeaways

The rapper proposed to Sheikha Mahra during Paris Fashion Week after walking the runway.

Their relationship has included public appearances in Dubai, Morocco, and Paris since 2024.

Sheikha Mahra’s previous marriage ended publicly, drawing attention on social media.

French Montana is officially off the market, and his fiancée comes straight from royalty — a princess of Dubai.

The "Unforgettable” hitmaker is engaged to Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who serves as the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. A rep for the rapper confirmed to TMZ Hip Hop on Wednesday (Aug. 27) that he popped the question back in June during Paris Fashion Week, shortly after walking the runway for 3.Paradis’s Spring/Summer 2026 show.

French and Sheikha Mahra were first linked in 2024, when photos of them together in Dubai were posted on social media. Since then, the two have been spotted across the globe — from mosques and fine dining in Morocco to romantic strolls on Paris’ Pont des Arts, where they reportedly left a love lock.

The princess has also made headlines herself. After marrying Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in 2023 and welcoming a daughter the following year, she announced their split in a now-deleted blunt Instagram post: “Dear husband, as you’re occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

What’s next for French Montana?

While wedding details are still under wraps, TMZ reports both families are excited. And French isn’t slowing down musically. Just last week, he dropped a new single, “Pack U Up,” with Cash Cobain.

Between planning a royal wedding and releasing new music, French Montana seems to be balancing love and legacy.