Image Image Credit Screenshot of Cash Cobain’s “Trippin on a Yacht” Image Alt Cash Cobain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (March 7), Cash Cobain turned things up a notch in true slizzy fashion with the release of his latest music video for “Trippin on a Yacht,” a collaboration with Rob49 and Bay Swag. The track, which originally dropped Feb. 12, took Cobain’s signature bounce-infused energy and steered it straight into New Orleans — a natural fit for Rob49, a proud NOLA native — while still maintaining its New York DNA with help from Swag, who hails from Queens.

A yacht party fit for the slizzy movement

The Directed by Frankie-shot video brought the song to life by capturing a liquor-fueled yacht party where the artists reveled in the excess that defines their world. Adding to the debauchery was a surprise cameo from model India Love.

Lyrically, “Trippin on a Yacht” is pure hedonism, a celebration of booze, bad decisions and the kind of late-night misbehavior that Cobain perfected as an artist. “I think I gotta take another shot/ I think I fell in love with a thot/ The Don Julio got me hot,” Cobain crooned in the hook. Rob49 added his own high-energy charisma with raps like, “Baby, that p**sy super wet, it need a mop,” before doubling down on the song’s themes of intoxicated euphoria, stating, “We had way better sex on a Percocet.” This isn’t music for over analysis — this is a party, and if you’re not with it, keep it moving.

More to come from Cash Cobain

Prior to the song’s release, Cobain provided the masses with an update on his upcoming full-length effort. “My next album [is] called partywslizzy,” the “Fisherrr” star wrote on X. "It’s a party, not [something] for y’all to make comments about, either. [You] like it or [you don’t] ... I don’t wanna [know] why.” If the speculation is correct, “Trippin on a Yacht” is one of the first glimpses into this project, which seems poised to lean even further into Cobain’s vibes-first, questions-later mentality.