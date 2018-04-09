Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole and Cash Cobain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (May 24), Cash Cobain unveiled a new single titled "Grippy," a collaboration alongside J. Cole. For his latest offering, the rising NYC star brought his North Carolina counterpart into his world, and the Dreamville emcee didn’t disappoint on the adults-only opening verse.

"How you make me tap out so swiftly? But I'm back for the second round victory/ I remember I saw you on Fifth Ave with your homies Sabrina and Tiffany/ I was thinkin' like, 'D**n, your whole clique bad,' but I wanted your body specifically, hmm/ Like, I'm tryna see how that glove gon' fit me, hmm/ Like, I wanna feel like I'm touchin' your kidneys, hmm/ Like, b**ch I'ma send all your kids to Disney, hmm/ I'ma pay a lil' extra, make sure they meet Mickey..."

"Grippy" follows a string of impressive singles that have added to the exponentially growing sexy drill movement. Back in April, Cobain recruited Ice Spice for a remix of his and Bay Swag's February drop, "Fisherrr." In addition, the Bronx talent appeared on or produced for a wealth of recent drops from his peers, including Concrete Boys' "PIMPIN AINT EASY," Anycia's "THAT'S HARD," A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Body" and Don Toliver's "Attitude."

For Cole, "Grippy" is the first that fans have heard from him on wax since the release of Might Delete Later, which served as an official soundtrack to the 2024 Dreamville Festival. Upon its initial release, the surprise album included a track titled "7 Minute Drill," which served as a scathing response to Kendrick Lamar's verse on Metro Boomin and Future's WE DON'T TRUST YOU standout "Like That." To everyone's surprise, the Fayetteville rapper later expressed his regret about the song during his Dreamville Fest performance and had it removed from streaming platforms.

Press play on Cash Cobain and J. Cole's "Grippy" below.