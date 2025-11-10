Image Image Credit Andrew Lichtenstein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A view of New York City's central Harlem. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Max B reunited with French Montana on the rapper’s birthday after being released from prison after 16 years.

He marked his return with a studio session, a visit to Avianne & Co., and a surprise appearance at a Jets game.

He’s launching a seven-date club tour, signaling his reentry into the music scene.

Harlem’s own Max B is officially a free man — and his first day out after 16 years behind bars was a celebration of everything wavy.

The “Wavy Crockett” rapper was released from prison on Sunday (Nov. 9), ending a sentence that originally stretched to 75 years before it was reduced after a 2016 plea deal. Max had been teasing his return since last year, telling “The Joe Budden Podcast,” “We got a date! I’ve got Nov. 9, 2025, baby!”

That date finally arrived — and it just happened to be his longtime friend and collaborator French Montana’s birthday. The Bronx native took to Instagram and shared footage of their heartfelt reunion, writing, “CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY! HAMDULILLAH. WALKED IT DOWN! NO MORE FREE YOU.”

In a follow-up post, French shared a clip of the two back in their element — the studio. “WORKING ON THE GDAY. COKE WAVE 3 LOADING,” he wrote on Instagram, teasing that new music from the iconic duo is already in the works.

Max also pulled up to Avianne & Co. Jewelers, where he admired and copped some diamond pieces. The luxury jeweler later announced a collaboration on its Instagram page, writing, “Welcome home @maxb140. Wave God is back. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s drop.”

That same day, the father of four was spotted at MetLife Stadium for the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns game, rocking Louis Vuitton from head to toe. He caught up with Method Man, who was serving as the game’s honorary photographer. “Fresh out the can,” Max told The People Gallery. “They gave me seven and five, but I’m back.” When asked how it feels to finally be free, he kept it simple: “I’m feeling righteous. Feeling good. I’m grateful. God is good.”

Max B celebrates freedom with a series of club appearances

In October, Max announced a seven-date club tour to mark his release. The first event kicked off at Club Harbor in NYC last night, followed by a Bronx show at Southside on Nov. 16 and another at Van Dome in Connecticut on Nov. 29. The 47-year-old is also set to make his way to clubs in New Jersey and Rhode Island. Each night promises a full-circle moment for fans who waited nearly two decades to see the Wave God touch a stage again.