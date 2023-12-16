Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images, Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images, and Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Detavio Samuels, Lil Yachty, and Caresha Brownlee

The growth of podcasts has been exponential over time, however, there’s more to their popularity than just idle time. The unlimited subject matter, availability, and the sheer number of new podcasters popping up every day make it easier to tune in.

It’s like having a conversation with a friend where no topic is off limits — one that you can pause and come back to at any time. Self-help, sports, relationship advice, fashion… Pick a topic and there’s a podcast for it. But with so many options, it’s easy for most to get lost in the fray.

Here, we highlight a few that will motivate you to be your authentic self.

1. Caresha Please

Caresha Brownlee, aka Yung Miami, struck gold when the debut episode of her podcast show, “Caresha Please,” hit a million views in the first 24 hours. She’s since kept up the pace and viewership with celebrity interviews tackling everything from relationship rumors to anxiety and mental health issues.

2. Run Your Race

“Run Your Race” is a sports podcast highlighting the intersections of basketball and business. Hosted by lifelong friends UNC alum Theo Pinson and NCAT alum AJ Richardson, their conversations span the gamut of NBA happenings to a firsthand look at the inner workings of college teams and professional basketball, with steady guest visitors offering similar insight. Most notable is how Pinson and Richardson share their personal stories of wins and defeats throughout their unique journeys while never losing sight of their love for the game.

3. Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson

Very few people have lived a life like renowned boxing champion Mike Tyson. In a world full of celebrities, the “baddest man on the planet” is as infamous as it gets. With his podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” he draws on decades’ worth of experience and fame to delve into the personal lives of his peers. The conversations are always authentic and unfiltered with many life lessons sprinkled in, showcasing the podcast’s greatest takeaway: Each person’s unique journey.

4. Drink Champs

“Drink Champs,” initially launched in 2016, prides itself on genuine conversation. Where else can you get hourslong, in-depth convos with some of your favorite Hip Hop artists and cultural icons?

Legendary Queens rapper N.O.R.E. and his co-host, Miami Hip Hop pioneer DJ EFN, welcome guests over drinks and dig deep into their history to get some unique anecdotes and quotable remarks from them along the way. But besides the funny stories, what resonates the most is their commitment to giving artists and cultural icons their flowers while they’re still alive to receive them.

5. Assets Over Liabilities

“Assets Over Liabilities” is a much-needed podcast in today’s landscape. Created by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of “Earn Your Leisure,” the two hosts talk with entrepreneurs, celebrities, and more to answer one main question: Are they working with assets or liabilities?

This is an important conversation to have because wealth transparency and monetary health are key to furthering the success of the Black community. With this podcast, you get a firsthand look at what it takes to not only create assets but invest in and scale them. Through their talks, you get to see how each businessperson approaches success and investment building. Each one, teach one.

6. Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin

Rick Rubin is one of music’s most enigmatic figures. He not only resembles a wizard with his long white hair and beard; Rubin’s creative approach and interviewing style are magical too. With “Tetragrammaton,” the music veteran fosters a calm and low-pressure environment where his subject matter is as varied and serendipitous as his philosophies and way of life.

7. A Safe Place

The "One Night” rapper Lil Yachty has conversations with guests from different backgrounds on "A Safe Place.” It’s a lighthearted take on interviewing that doesn’t take itself or its guests too seriously. Truth, fun moments, and a lot of laughs are what you’re in for with Yachty. Tune in for the laughs and stay for the perspective and new ways of thinking.

8. The Joe Budden Podcast

Last, but certainly not least, is “The Joe Budden Podcast” because no list would be complete without mentioning it. The rapper-turned-reality star has always had a way with words and controversy as well, if we’re being honest. His polarizing takes on all things rap, culture and current events are constantly being debated. Whether you love him or hate him, Budden’s show is always interesting and gives different perspectives on a wide range of topics.

9. Fem Queen Crazy Sexy Cool

The “Fem Queen Crazy Sexy Cool” podcast is hosted by three trailblazers of the ballroom world and beyond: Asia Snowden, Tabytha Gonzalez, and Tempress. They are known for not just for their activism and leadership in the community, but also for being unapologetic, outspoken women who inspire everyone around them. Check out their honest conversations about everything from social justice to pop culture.

10. Situationships Podcast

Dating can be so draining, lowering your self-esteem and making you question your self-worth. But fear not, the “Situationships Podcast,” hosted by Cylla Senii, is here to help. Check out the episodes to hear candid conversations about relationships and catch the gems you need to take your power back while having a laugh, too. Remember that dating is supposed to be fun!

11. KK’s Corner

The most important part of interviews on “KK’s Corner” is the raw, unfiltered honesty. She has bold conversations with artists, entrepreneurs, and people with a story to tell. When you tune in, be prepared for everyone to keep it real and promote being yourself and letting that be what takes you to the top.

12. The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

The guests featured on “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels” are game-changers in a variety of industries. At the core of success for many of them is authenticity. They open up with the REVOLT CEO about their journey and how they stayed true to themselves the whole way, proving that you don’t have to “sell out” to get to where you want to go.