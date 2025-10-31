Image Image Credit Jason LaVeris / Contributor via Getty Images, Tyler Golden / NBC / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jon Kopaloff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj poses in the press room at the American Idol 2013 finale at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Part A" Episode 27145A -- Pictured: John Legend SEPTEMBER 05: Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at "The X Factor" Season 3 Premiere Party at Cecconi's Restaurant on September 5, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

There’s something special about watching a celebrity step out of their comfort zone and sit behind a judging table. One day, they’re performing in front of thousands; the next, they’re telling someone else what it takes to shine. Over the years, stars like Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, and Tyra Banks have taken a turn shaping new talent and calling the shots on some of TV’s biggest competition shows. Some were tough, some were hilarious, and some gave the kind of advice contestants never forget. We rounded up 20 celebrities who didn’t just bring the entertainment — they helped discover the next big thing.

1. Nicki Minaj

Image Image Credit Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Nicki Minaj speaks during a live Q&A during the season premiere screening of Fox's 'American Idol' at Royce Hall, UCLA on January 9, 2013 in Westwood, California.

Nicki Minaj judged Season 12 of “American Idol” in 2013, where she became known for her blunt feedback — and for giving contestants funny little nicknames. She later served as a guest judge on Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” bringing that same sharp eye for star quality.

2. Mariah Carey

Image Image Credit Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Mariah Carey speaks during a live Q&A during the season premiere screening of Fox's 'American Idol' at Royce Hall, UCLA on January 9, 2013 in Westwood, California.

Mariah Carey also joined “American Idol” for the same season, bringing a true vocalist’s perspective to the panel. Even with all that superstar expertise, she later said the whole thing “was a bleak experience.”

3. Kelly Rowland

Image Image Credit Steven A Henry / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kelly Rowland attends the "The X Factor" Judges press conference at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on June 20, 2013 in Uniondale, New York.

Kelly Rowland has become a go-to face behind the judging table. She joined “The X Factor UK” in Season 8, then stepped into “The X Factor USA” for Season 3. She later coached on “The Voice Australia,” guiding multiple artists to the win. Rowland even entered the dance world as a judge on Australia’s “Everybody Dance Now.” She’s also judged Netflix’s reality singing competition “Building the Band” and continues to expand her coaching empire, including a debut on “The Voice UK.”

4. Pharrell Williams

Image Image Credit Trae Patton / NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE VOICE -- "Live Show" Episode 717B -- Pictured: Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams joined Season 7 of “The Voice” as a coach after CeeLo Green departed and stayed on for consecutive seasons. He also served as a mentor/judge on Rihanna’s “Styled to Rock,” a fashion design competition.

5. Alicia Keys

Image Image Credit Trae Patton / NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode: 1118A -- Pictured: Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys served as a coach on “The Voice” during Seasons 11, 12, and 14, and previously helped as Pharrell’s advisor in Season 7. She quickly became a favorite for her smooth, motivational approach that made singers believe they could win.

6. Tyra Banks

Image Image Credit Larry Busacca / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyra Banks and celebrates the cycle 15 premiere of America's Next Top Model at Marea on September 8, 2010 in New York City.

Tyra Banks turned “America’s Next Top Model” into one of the most recognizable reality competitions on TV. As the show’s creator, host, and head judge from 2003 to 2018, she turned the runway into must-see TV and made phrases like “smize” part of the dictionary. Across 24 cycles, Banks helped introduce new faces to the world and reimagined what a model could be.

7. Jennifer Hudson

Image Image Credit Bruce Glikas / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jennifer Hudson poses backstage at The Voice Uk 2017 Final at The LH2 Studios on April 2, 2017 in London, England.

Jennifer Hudson knows the competition show world from both sides of the stage. She first made her mark as a contestant on “American Idol,” then came back over a decade later as a coach on “The Voice UK” in 2017. She made history there as the first female coach to win the show. JHud also brought her powerhouse voice and motivation to “The Voice” in the U.S. for Seasons 13 and 15.

8. John Legend

Image Image Credit Trae Patton / NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE VOICE -- "Live Top 8 Results" Episode 1615B -- Pictured: John Legend

John Legend stepped into the red chair on “The Voice” in Season 16 and has remained a fixture ever since. The EGOT winner coached the show through multiple seasons and celebrated a big win when his artist took the crown in Season 16. He’s also judged on “Duets,” showing he’s been helping shape new talent long before spinning around in that chair.

9. Usher

Image Image Credit Trae Patton / NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE VOICE -- "Live Show" Episode 617A -- Pictured: Usher

Usher didn’t stay long on “The Voice,” but he definitely made his mark as a coach in Seasons 4 and 6. His team delivered big results — including a major win. Outside of the red chair, Usher brought his dance expertise to the series “The Sauce,” where he served as both a judge and executive producer, helping spotlight dancers from across the U.S.

10. Snoop Dogg

Image Image Credit Trae Patton / NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE VOICE -- "The Battles Part 2" Episode 2808 -- Pictured: Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has taken his laid-back star power to the competition world more than once. He sat on the coaching panel for “The Voice” in Seasons 26 and will return for Season 28. He was also a celebrity judge on “Go-Big Show,” a wild competition where extreme performers including monster trucks, horse riding, and large stage acts battled for big cash.

11. T-Pain

T-Pain joined “America’s Best Dance Crew” for its All-Stars season in 2015, bringing his energy and love for performance to the judging table. He later stepped into “Go-Big Show,” replacing Snoop Dogg in its second season.

12. Jamie Foxx

Image Image Credit FOX / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BEAT SHAZAM: Host Jamie Foxx in the "Father's Day Face-Off!" episode of BEAT SHAZAM airing Tuesday, June 11 (8:00 - 9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX

Although his role isn't typically a judge, Jamie Foxx has been the host and executive producer of “Beat Shazam” since the music competition show first launched in 2017. He also appeared as a guest judge on the Season 3 premiere of “The Masked Singer.”

13. T.I.

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ATLANTA, GA - JULY 19: Rapper/actor Tip "T.I." Harris attends "The Grand Hustle" Exclusive Viewing Party at The Gathering Spot on July 19, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

T.I. knows how to run a competition — and not just from the judge’s chair. On BET’s “The Grand Hustle,” he created a business showdown where contestants fought for a six-figure role in his empire, all while he served as both star and executive producer. He later brought that same standard as a judge on Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow.”

14. Chance the Rapper

Image Image Credit Trae Patton / NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE VOICE -- "Finale, Part 2" Episode 2316B -- Pictured: Chance The Rapper

Chance the Rapper also brought his thoughtful critiques and a calm presence to the first season of “Rhythm + Flow” in 2019. The Chicago artist then joined “The Voice” as a coach in Season 23 and returned for Season 25.

15. Cardi B

Cardi B made her judging debut loud and clear on “Rhythm + Flow” Season 1. Her humor, honesty and unfiltered reactions stood out as she helped discover new rap talent alongside T.I. and Chance the Rapper.

16. will.i.am

Image Image Credit David Parry - PA Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Voice coach Will.i.am at Elstree Studios, London, ahead of Saturday's The Voice UK live final.

Will.i.am has been holding down a judging seat on “The Voice UK” since its premiere in 2012. He’s also appeared as a coach on “The Voice Australia” and served as a judge on “Alter Ego,” the FOX competition where contestants performed through digital avatars.

17. DJ Khaled

Image Image Credit FOX / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM: Judge DJ Khaled in the "Week Six" episode of THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM airing Thursday, July 5 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

DJ Khaled joined “Rhythm + Flow” Season 2 in 2024 and was also a judge on “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” He also appeared as a guest judge on Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent,” bringing his signature confidence to the panel.

18. Ludacris

Image Image Credit Kelsey McNeal / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt RISING STAR - "Episode 104" - The next episode of Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's new groundbreaking reality series "Rising Star," airs SUNDAY, JULY 13 (9:00-11:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network.

Ludacris joined “Rhythm + Flow” for Season 2, using his experience to help shape rising Hip Hop talent. He also served on the panel for “Rising Star,” where expert judges like him influenced the audience vote in real time.

19. Latto

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends Netflix's Rhythm + Flow Fan Fest at The Eastern on November 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Latto stepped into judging with “Rhythm + Flow” Season 2, sitting next to Ludacris and DJ Khaled. Having once been a contestant herself — winning the first season of “The Rap Game” — she knows exactly what it takes to compete and turn the moment into a career.

20. CeeLo Green

Image Image Credit Trae Patton /NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" -- Pictured: CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green was one of the original coaches on “The Voice,” appearing in the first three seasons before returning for Season 5. His creative approach and standout personality helped define the early days of the series.