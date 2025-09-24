Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Image Image Alt Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Nicki Minaj’s “3.27.26” post marked her return to social media after a month-long break.

Fans quickly speculated that the date signals the release of her sixth studio album.

The tease echoes Nicki’s earlier comments about a 2025 tour announcement tied to her next project.

Nicki Minaj ended her month-long social media hiatus at midnight on Wednesday (Sept. 24), with a post that immediately set the internet buzzing. The rapper shared “3.27.26 [CD emoji]” on X, which many took as the release date for her sixth studio album. That CD emoji had fans convinced that Nicki is gearing up to drop the official follow-up to her 2023 chart-topping album Pink Friday 2.

The New York native’s last project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and made her the first female rapper in history with three No. 1 albums at the time. With this latest tease, anticipation is high. Hashtags like “Nicki Minaj is coming” began trending on X right away.

“BARBZ GET UP,” wrote @durrellyrell, summing up the collective mood. Another user added, “Goodnight beautiful people. Tell a friend to tell a friend that Nicki Minaj is COMING #NM6.”

Many fans also started planning ahead. “Time for me to start putting my Nicki Minaj tour outfit together from now. I don’t want nothing regular. I want something doll like. I probably will have to get that made,” tweeted @BRENDIMINAJ. Others called it a moment of confirmation. “Nicki Minaj is coming. Oh the Queen Onika truly is. I been praying for confirmation and this was definitely it I said this the other day and she delivered,” another user wrote. See more reactions below.

A promise from last year

This latest post echoes what Nicki told fans last November. When asked about a future tour during a fan Q&A on X, she replied, “Yes, our next official album. Of course.” She later clarified, “Well, let me clarify…you’ll be notified of a tour in 2025. With the album. Not that the tour will start in 2025.”

With Mar. 27, 2026, now circled on the calendar, fans are ready for the next era of the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap.