Nicki Minaj walks on a feature like she’s already headlining. It doesn’t matter who the song belongs to — once she’s on it, the energy shifts. Never one to blend in, she slides on someone else’s beat and leaves with the whole song in her bag. The rap queen’s features are a different kind of flex. She shows up, sets the tone, and ends the conversation. It’s the voice, the delivery, the confidence. That signature mix of clever, slick, and straight-up cold. Part one set the tone, and part two continues with the verses that made timelines freeze and had the original artist stepping back. Read below for more times Nicki proved she's one of the greatest to ever touch a mic!

1. Motorsport by Migos

The legendary first-ever linkup (and maybe the last) between Nicki and Cardi was one for the books, and it still hits like it just dropped. The “Chun Li” rapper’s verse stood out amongst the rest, between her switching up the bars and making slick references. Plus, in the music video, she made extra-long pink lemonade braids a cultural moment.

2. My Chick Bad by Ludacris

This wasn’t a collab anyone expected, but it snapped from the second it dropped. Both artists are wild, animated, and never afraid to get theatrical. Put them on the same beat, and it’s instant chaos in the best way. “My Chick Bad” conquered switching voices, flipping flows, and doing the most without overdoing it.

3. My N**ga Remix by YG feat. Lil Wayne, Rich Homie Quan, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill

Not many female rappers could’ve jumped on this track and had the best verse with a lineup this cold. But leave it to the Queen to have both the guys and the girls waiting on her part like the beat depended on it. And once it came out, everybody knew the words. Grace in the delivery, grit in the bars, and not a single line wasted.

4. Little Freak - Usher

Roman strikes again — and in rare form, on the hunt. Nobody else could name-drop like this, make it rhyme, and have everybody repeating it like a Christmas carol. Only Nicki could turn a wild punchline into a roster roll call and make it iconic. Reindeer games? Only Roman.

5. Bottoms Up - Trey Songz

Trey stepped outside of his R&B mode to make a club banger, and tapping the “Queen Radio” host in on it was the best decision he could’ve made. Not only does this song never get old, but her verse is too iconic to ever forget. She was throwing those bars out with lightning speed and had us gagging.

6. Say So - Doja Cat

Doja Cat had the girls dancing already, but once the Trini rapper stepped in, the energy shifted. The verse came in bold, full of slick talk and subtle shade that only she could deliver. She floated over the beat with control, switching flows like it was nothing and making sure every bar hit. The moment she popped up, the internet stopped.

7. Y.U. Mad - Birdman

The first bar was heavy, and she knew it: “I am the female Weezy, this s**t is easy.” And the way her career was moving at the time, she wasn’t lying. As the queen of Young Money, she never toned it down or held back just because she was the only woman in the room. She stood ten toes, out-rapped most of them, and did it with full confidence.

8. Dip - Tyga

This is one of her most slept-on verses and easily one of Tyga’s most underrated tracks. The production alone makes you want to move, and Tyga does what he does best — comes in high-energy and keeps it there. But once the Queen artist steps in, the whole vibe gets a little sexier, a little sharper. She starts with a flirty tease, then flips the switch and goes full beast mode.

9. FEFE - 6ix9ine

It was a controversial time when “Fefe” dropped, and everybody had something to say. But if there’s one thing Nicki doesn’t do, it’s back down. She popped out with rainbow hair, a mouth full of punchlines, and a verse that reminded everyone who they were playing with. The Pink Friday rapper didn’t tiptoe around the drama. She leaned in and still managed to make it fun, flirty, and a little savage.

10. Make Love - Gucci Mane

Teaming up with Gucci on “Make Love” showed everyone who didn’t already know that she is not the one to be played with. The way they vibed together brought out a raw energy, with Gucci’s grit matching her sharp flow perfectly. This track still holds up because it’s real, unfiltered, and full of that early Nicki confidence you can’t fake.

11. New Body - Kanye West

When “New Body” leaked without an official release, it gave a rare look into the electric chemistry between Nicki and Kanye. Their collaborations are always something special, with the “Super Bass” artist’s verse making waves when she said, “You ain’t f**k me, you f**ked the old body.” Even without an official release, that verse remains one of her most powerful moments.

12. Bed Rock - Young Money

The Pinkprint star ran the whole show on “BedRock” even with a stacked lineup. She kept it cute and feminine, but every line landed with a knockout punch. Carrying a track like this was nothing new for her, and she made it look easy.

13. Up All Night - Drake

Whenever she teams up with Drake, it’s always a moment, but on “Up All Night,” she came through like the rent was due and she meant business. Her flow had that sharp edge, every bar loaded with urgency and fire. She brought a different kind of sauce to the track that made it stand apart. That hunger showed through and made the collab unforgettable.