Despite being released the year prior, Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 is the highest-selling project by a female rapper of 2024.

The 22-song collection landed at No. 30 on Billboard’s 200 Albums year-end chart, which is ranked by pure sales and on-demand streaming activity. Thanks to records like “Barbie Dangerous” and “FTCU” — the latter of which got a mega remix from Chris Brown, Travis Scott and Sexyy Red — Pink Friday 2 surpassed 1 million album-equivalent units in January, REVOLT reported.

Minaj later embarked on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” in March, with stopped in major cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville and Toronto, as well as a lengthy trek overseas. She eventually returned for the second North American leg in September.

The “Fallin 4 U” artist celebrated the feat on Saturday (Dec. 14) evening with a collage of videos, screenshots and throwback photos. She captioned the post, “God bless everyone who contributed to Pink Friday 2. God bless everyone who supported Pink Friday 2. Happy Holidays, you guys. Love you.”

Other women in Hip Hop also enjoyed success on the year-end 200 chart. GloRilla’s Ehhthang Ehhthang placed No. 145, Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess claimed position No. 156 and Megan Thee Stallion’s self-titled third studio album landed at No. 184.

It’s also worth mentioning that Minaj expanded Pink Friday 2 with multiple deluxe versions and even has another on the way. Over the course of its lifespan, the project was refreshed with records like “Beep Beep (Remix)” featuring 50 Cent, the Monica and Keyshia Cole-assisted “Love Me Enough” and “Press Play” with Future.

Pink Friday 2 (The Hiatus), the final deluxe installment, was slated for a Friday (Dec. 13) release, but much like Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded, it is nowhere to be found on streaming services. Hopefully, fans will get an update in the near future.