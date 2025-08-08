Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Nicki Minaj’s video entry shows her mastering the “High School” pose in a home theater setting.

The TikTok trend draws from her 2013 video, inspiring fans to try the stiletto-heavy move.

One fan’s viral attempt ended in injury, showing the challenge’s physical risks when getting too creative goes wrong.

Nicki Minaj just entered the viral “High School” pose challenge, and her fans are losing it. The TikTok trend, inspired by her 2013 music video, has taken over social media, and now the Gag City empress is showing everyone how it’s really done.

The Pinkprint rapper dropped her video on Thursday (Aug. 7). She captioned it, “Making movies in the movie room.” Filmed in a home theater, the clip shows her squatting with her legs crossed and both feet grounded, a nod to the original pose. Her husband, Kenneth Petty, captured the moment as she served body and fashion in a pair of tights, a black crop top, and gold open-toe high heels.

“That’s how it’s done. Queen Mother [is] still teaching and looking flawless as usual,” wrote one fan in the comments. Another follower gave her props for showing how she got into the precarious position. “My girl said, ‘[Y’all] gotta pose then cut the camera on. [Let me] cut the camera on, then pose.’ I know that’s right [mother].” A third person alluded to the way she pulled off the trend with ease. They wrote, “It was never a challenge for her.”

Nicki stays 10 toes down, and so should Barbz while doing the challenge

The epic moment was also a teachable lesson for those who have tried out the challenge and those looking to join in on the stunt. Countless videos have shown women in stilettos as they balance on one foot. Many of the clips have garnered major attention as daring ladies took the challenge up a notch by perching themselves on top of weights, countertops, bottles, and other objects.

Those flexes made the trend seem more about defying the laws of physics than recreating Minaj’s pose from the “High School” music video. According to the hitmaker, though, “Both arms should be down. Both feet, too.” Russian influencer Mariana Barutkina may have one of the most viral entries of them all. She tumbled to the ground after trying to pose on a can of baby formula placed on a pot. She suffered a fractured spine and, hate it or love it, became an overnight internet sensation.

Fans may still have a case of whiplash after laying eyes on the superstar’s official entry into the “High School” stiletto pose challenge. Whether she is unleashing lyrics in the booth, selling out arenas, or owning a social media trend, she proves that confidence, control, and a killer heel game still reign supreme.