Image Image Credit El Pics / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ace Hood Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

TikTok’s “I woke up in a new Bugatti” trend features chaotic couple pranks using Ace Hood’s 2013 hit “Bugatti.”

The viral challenge involves one person pretending to drive while the other yanks them out of frame.

The trend has sparked a renewed appreciation for “Bugatti” and its cultural impact.

The “I woke up in a new Bugatti” TikTok trend is bringing Ace Hood’s 2013 anthem, “Bugatti” featuring Rick Ross and Future, back into the spotlight. Creators are using the viral sound to stage a chaotic challenge that mimics driving the luxury car. The outcomes are hilarious and racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

The whiplash-inducing prank requires two people. As Future exclaims, “I woke up in a new Bugatti,” the first person is seated on the floor and motions their hand as if shifting a vehicle into gear. The off-camera partner then quickly yanks them out of view by the feet. When the roles are reversed, comical hijinks ensue.

In most videos, the first “driver” gets yanked out of frame with dramatic flair, while the second barely moves, like they woke up in a sputtering whip. Instead of being swiftly pulled away from the camera, they often hardly budge despite shifting into gear multiple times. Mismatched physical strength is the culprit behind many of the stalled Bugattis that have the internet in shambles. Check out some of the TikTok videos below.

Ace Hood’s smash hit “Bugatti” was viral before the TikTok trend

“Bugatti” appeared as track No. 11 on his 2013 album, Trials & Tribulations. With production by J-Bo and Mike WiLL Made-It, the hit spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 33. It was also a top contender for Track of the Year, Best Club Banger, Best Featured Verse, and Best Collab, Duo or Group at the Bet Hip Hop Awards that year.

But music stats only tell part of the song’s story. In 2021, Ace Hood sat down with REVOLT’s “Drink Champs” where he discussed the record’s widespread impact. “The world knew about Bugatti when the ‘Bugatti’ record hit… On some real s**t, bro, people bought more Bugattis because of the f**king ‘Bugatti’ [record],” he explained. The collaboration also kicked off a major winning streak for Future, who raps the pre-chorus and chorus on the track.

More than a decade after its release, “Bugatti” is proving it still has horsepower. Whether it’s dominating charts or TikTok feeds, Ace Hood’s anthem is continuing to drive the internet wild.