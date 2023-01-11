Image Image Credit Screenshot for “Money On Money” video Image Alt Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After nearly two years away from the spotlight, Young Thug is back in full force. On Friday (April 25), the Atlanta star unleashed “Money On Money,” a hard-hitting new collaboration with Future and his first official single since his release from jail last fall. The track is a fiery preview of Uy Scuti, Thug’s highly anticipated new album, which is expected to drop this May. Flexing his signature energy, Thug shouts out his relentless hustle with lines like, “Blowin’ money fast like a f**king cheetah, I been in the trenches filled with hyenas.”

The “Money On Money” visual, directed by Kaito and Brendan O’Connor, captured Thug and Future speeding through a dockyard-turned-racetrack in tricked-out supercars (a possible nod to Kanye West and JAY-Z's “Otis” clip). Before the duo hits the gas, the video opens with a burning rug stamped with the Young Stoner Life logo — a symbol that feels loaded given the history behind YSL and the legal drama that rocked the crew.

Young Thug’s Uy Scuti Era: A new chapter after his RICO case

Uy Scuti, named after one of the largest known stars in the universe, marks a major turning point for Thugger. It will be his first full-length project since Business Is Business, which dropped in 2023 while he was still fighting a RICO case. After spending more roughly two-and-a-half years behind bars, he pleaded out last fall and was sentenced to 15 years of probation with serious consequences if he slips up. In true Thugger fashion, he teased the album in ways only he could: Rocking a custom Uy Scuti jersey courtside at a Miami Heat game and unveiling cryptic billboards ahead of Coachella that read, “Universe has been too quiet. Until now.”

While no official tracklist or release date has been announced yet, fans can expect Thug to hit the stage again soon. He’s currently set to headline Chicago’s Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival this June and will spend July performing across Europe, with more dates likely on the way.

Rumored Gunna diss sparks fresh controversy

Beyond the music, “Money On Money” has already stirred major conversation online. Some listeners believe Thug threw subliminal shots at his former collaborator Gunna, who took an Alford plea during the YSL trial. On the hook, Thug rapped, “These f**k n**gas tellin’ for nothin’, and I gotta be the one callin’ ’em friend,” later doubling down with, “Brother, you a rat (My brother).” Elsewhere, Future added the line, “Twin, you a rat, you smoked.”

Shortly after “Money On Money” arrived, GQ shared a feature with a provocatively dressed Thug where he was asked about his relationship with his “Ski” collaborator. His response? “I don’t know,” he answered before cleverly switching subjects with his interviewer.

As REVOLT previously reported, Gunna repeatedly denied any allegations of snitching. His former attorney, Steve Sadow, further clarified that his client did not cooperate with prosecutors against Thug and stressed how Gunna’s plea could not legally be used to harm Thug’s case.