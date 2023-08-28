Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug, one of Hip Hop's most influential artists, is set to be released from behind bars after reaching a plea agreement in his prolonged Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case. The rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, appeared before Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker on Halloween (Oct. 31), where he entered a complex plea arrangement that secured his freedom.

During the court proceedings, Thug pleaded nolo contendere (or no contest) to the RICO and gang leader counts, and pled guilty to the rest of his charges, which included gun and drug charges. The judge’s ruling resulted in five years with time served, along with a 15-year probation period and a “backloaded” 20-year sentence to be served in custody. If the probation is successfully completed, the remaining years will be commuted. Notably, the YSL label head asked and will be allowed to make music with Gunna, who was freed from Fulton County Jail after accepting an Alford plea in 2022.

Earlier in the day, the prosecution offered Thug 15 years of probation – an offer that the Atlanta star did not agree to due to additional terms. Those representing the district attorney subsequently asked the judge to give the defendant 45 years, with 25 required to be served.

As REVOLT previously reported, the case originated in May 2022 when 28 individuals, including Thug and Gunna, were taken into custody as part of a wide-reaching state investigation. That led to an extensive 56-count indictment, with the group facing charges of violating Georgia’s RICO Act and participating in criminal street gang activity. Williams was identified as one of the YSL’s three founders, alongside Trontavious Stephens and Walter Murphy.

The case continues for two remaining defendants: Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick and Shannon "SB" Stillwell. Notably, Gotti rejected a plea deal and chose to proceed with a jury trial.