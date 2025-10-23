Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto performs during the 2025 Roots Picnic Music Festival at Mann Center For Performing Arts on May 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Latto’s fashion journey reflects her rise from Southern rap star to front-row regular at global fashion weeks.

Her style showcases a fearless mix of textures, silhouettes, and designer collaborations that push boundaries.

From the Grammys to Milan, Latto’s style choices show how Hip Hop and high fashion continue to collide.

Considering Latto has spent most of her life in the spotlight — first on “The Rap Game” and then touring all over the world — it makes sense that she’s got an incredible personal style. Being one of Hip Hop’s leading ladies often means more than making hits; it means looking the part, too.

One thing about Latto? She’s never scared to take a fashion risk — whether that's wearing animal print from head to toe, posing nude on magazine covers, or experimenting with her looks during Fashion Week. More often than not, it pays off big-time. The “Big Mama” rapper has landed on plenty of REVOLT’s best-dressed lists — and by now, everyone knows cheetah print is her signature.

From red carpets to front-row runway seats, have a look at 14 of Latto’s best fashion moments below.

1. The 2023 BET Awards

Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Latto was nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist (which she rightfully took home!) and Best Collaboration for her Mariah Carey-assisted remix of “Big Energy.” So, it was only right that she showed up looking every bit the winner. The rapper stunned on the red carpet in a sheer dress featuring a plunging neckline.

2. LaQuan Smith’s NYFW show with Brooklyn Nikole

Image Image Credit Steve Eichner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto, Brooklyn Nikole, Mariah the Scientist at the LaQuan Smith fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week held at Classic Car Club Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

“Man, my thick a** went to Fashion Week, them dresses couldn't even zip,” Latto rapped on Cardi B’s “ErrTime (Remix).” Just a week earlier, she was out making the rounds at New York Fashion Week herself. At LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2026 ready-to-wear show, Big Mama went for another sheer look. She was joined by her sister, Brooklyn Nikole — who also went all-black for the occasion — and Mariah the Scientist.

3. The 67th annual Grammy Awards

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Any other celebrity might have struggled to pull off head-to-toe white, but not Latto. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, she showed up in a white dress topped with a fur shawl hanging off her shoulders. While the front was stunning, the gown featured a backless design with triangle-shaped cutouts just above her hips.

4. Luar’s runway show during New York Fashion Week

Image Image Credit Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto is seen arriving at Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 15, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

No list of Latto’s best fashion moments would be complete if it didn’t include her covered in animal print. That’s exactly what she gave us at Luar’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, down to the matching tights and handbag. She truly is the moment!

5. The 2024 Teen Vogue Summit

Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends Teen Vogue Summit 2024 at Nya Studios on November 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea era treated her well, both musically and fashion-wise. Just a few months after dropping the album, she took the stage at the 2024 Teen Vogue Summit, where she spoke and performed in a pinstripe mini dress paired with sheer tights.

6. Outside Off-White’s womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week

Image Image Credit Claudio Lavenia / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alyssa Michelle Stephens wears grey striped blazer with matching mini skirt, silver bag, outside Off-White, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Latto dressed to impress at Off-White’s FW24 show in a gray blazer and matching mini skirt. The silver bag she brought along definitely deserves a moment of appreciation, too. As she raps on “Spend It” from her debut album, Queen of Da Souf, “Off-White, no off nice and I mean that.”

7. The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Latto attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a red mini dress with a corset bodice and ruffled bottom. She completed the look with red heels and heart-shaped earrings. It’s the details for us!

8. Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Summit

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Cleveland Public Auditorium on October 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Latto traded out the cheetah print for snakeskin at Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Summit in 2023. She wore a matching crop top and hot pants covered in the animal pattern, then accessorized with a brown belt. Not only did Latto lead the Under 30 Music list, but she also performed a medley at the event.

9. NikeSKIMS’ launch event in New York

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Latto was in great company at Kim Kardashian’s NikeSKIMS launch at the Nike House of Innovation. She posed alongside a few familiar faces, including Teyana Taylor and Mariah the Scientist. For the occasion, the 777 artist went sporty with black leggings and leg warmers above her heels. In her caption, she quoted 21 Savage: “Put her SKIMS on, now she actin' like she Kim.”

10. GCDS’ womenswear show during Milan Fashion Week

Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto attends the GCDS fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

If you’ve seen Latto’s “On God” video, you already know yellow is her color. For GCDS’ Milan Fashion Week show, she wore a blue and yellow dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection and topped it off with a neon yellow shearling coat.

“GCDS let me wear a show look part of the SS24 collection, so this was extra special!” Latto told Cosmopolitan about her outfit. “I paired it with soft, effortless glam and ribbons on my eyes that I thought matched the look and made the boots pop!”

11. Her Apple Bottoms collection

If there’s one thing about Latto, she knows how to brand herself. For the one-year anniversary of Sugar Honey Iced Tea, she teamed up with Apple Bottoms for an exclusive collaboration that, — surprise, surprise — included several cheetah-print pieces. “Blending Latto’s signature style with iconic Y2K fashion, this collab brings a fresh take on the looks that made Apple Bottoms a Hip Hop staple,” the brand wrote on its website.

12. The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty IMages Image Alt Latto attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Latto’s first of two looks at the 2025 VMAs included a Versace dress paired with Roberto Cavalli sandals. Later in the evening, she opted for something a little more risqué when joining her “Gyatt” collaborator Ice Spice to announce the Push Performance of the Year award.

13. Her Cosmopolitan cover

The things artists will do in the name of fashion. In Latto’s case, it paid off big time on her Cosmopolitan cover for the magazine’s June 2023 issue. The rapper was asked to pose nude, but she had one condition: “It just has to be tastefully done,” she explained. “Like you’re imagining me being fully naked and not really seeing it for real. I like the fantasy aspect to it.”

On the cover itself, Latto wore a silver LaQuan Smith breastplate. In the other photos, she suited up in Giuseppe boots, a leather trench, and a sheer catsuit.

14. Blumarine’s fashion show during Milan Fashion Week

The bleached brows might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Latto knows how to wear a dress. She attended Blumarine’s Milan Fashion Week show in a pink, floor-length gown from the brand. The “Somebody” rapper also posed with creative director Nicola Brognano — it was his final collection for the fashion label — and stylist Sam Woolf.