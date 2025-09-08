Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images, and TheStewartofNY/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat, LL Cool J, Tyla, and Evan Ross stun cameras on the MTV VMAs red carpet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Sept. 7), the MTV Video Music Awards came to New York’s UBS Arena with a potent mix of style and legacy. The night’s biggest moments included hosting duties from LL Cool J and notable appearances from the likes of Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes, and Ricky Martin. Before the big event kicked off, the red carpet set the temperature for the night.

The VMAs came alive with looks that demanded attention, each one louder than the last. Think precision hair engineering, iconic callbacks flipped into the present, high-shine metallics, and bold, provocative tailoring. Every fit doubled as a headline, designed to spark as much conversation as the music itself.

Consider this your front-row pass to the fashion moments that actually moved the night forward. Check out 17 examples of celebs bringing the heat below.

1. Doja Cat

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Doja Cat wore a crystal-studded Balmain mini with Chopard jewelry, Pleaser heels, and a lipstick-shaped clutch. On the carpet, she revealed an edible lipstick prop tied to her newly announced MAC partnership, making the look both a style and marketing moment.

2. FKA twigs

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt FKA twigs Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

FKA twigs debuted a hairstyle by Louis Souvestre resembling headphones, blending cornrows, spikes, and dangling braids like audio cables. Paired with a torso-baring bandeau top and padded-shoulder look, the design blurred fashion and sculpture.

3. Tyla

Image Image Credit Udo Salters/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Tyla reworked a sleeveless Chanel Spring 1993 top into a fitted minidress for her red carpet appearance. The Best Afrobeats winner accessorized with Pandora Talisman jewelry, blending throwback fashion with contemporary styling.

4. Ice Spice

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Ice Spice wore a corset with a patchwork-detailed skirt and strawberry-blonde hair styled in a regal updo. A true hit from Ralph Lauren’s archives.

5. Lenny Kravitz

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lenny Kravitz Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Lenny Kravitz attended in a Saint Laurent suit styled without a shirt, accessorized with oversized shades and gold jewelry. The overall design was a structured plaid suit with broad shoulders, maintaining his long-standing rocker-chic aesthetic.

6. LL Cool J

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LL Cool J Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

VMAs host LL Cool J wore a houndstooth coat over a button-down shirt and brown trousers. He accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat and a Jacob & Co. Epic X Chrono watch in black titanium, blending classic tailoring with luxury details.

7. Ciara

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Ciara arrived in an oversized Schiaparelli cowl-neck gown with a dramatic zipper accent, paired with clear PVC sandals. It was all about bold proportions with an unconventional-yet-clean feel.

8. GloRilla

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

GloRilla tapped into preppy styling with a plaid bustier dress and matching cropped jacket. The Memphis rapper completed her outfit with a hot pink Versace bucket bag.

9. Justine Skye

Image Image Credit Udo Salters/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Justine Skye Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Justine Skye wore a metallic Dsquared2 gown featuring a hip-high slit and structured cut. She paired the reflective silver dress with platform heels, delivering one of the evening’s sexiest takes on modern red-carpet glamour.

10. Freddie Gibbs

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Freddie Gibbs Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Freddie Gibbs kept his look understated in denim and Timbs that leaned toward simplicity rather than embellishment. His clean, minimal presentation stood in contrast to louder outfits on the carpet, showcasing a straightforward approach.

11. Evan Ross

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Evan Ross Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Evan Ross appeared (alongside Ashlee Simpson) in a sleek, dark-toned ensemble with subtle rock-inspired details. His outfit balanced minimalist tailoring with understated accessories, highlighting his presence as part of a multi-generational entertainment family.

12. Ayra Starr

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayra Starr Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Ayra Starr, nominated in Afrobeats categories, arrived in a jumpsuit made of shiny black bands. She matched the daring outfit with a fresh pixie cut.

13. Busta Rhymes

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Busta Rhymes Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Busta Rhymes kept it Hip Hop with a leather jacket and black pants. He would later take home his first VMA, joking that it took “35 years” for the accomplishment.

14. Sexyy Red

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Sexyy Red was devilish on the red carpet — literally. She rocked all red, complete with a velvet hairstyle and a mini dress adorned with horns and a long, spiked tail.

15. Latto

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Latto wore a gold-silver gown with sleek lines and statement accessories. The rapper’s choice highlighted figure-conscious design with clean execution, fitting squarely within the trend of silhouettes that appeared frequently across the red carpet.

16. Olandria Carthen

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

The “Love Island” star’s red outfit was stunning, but it was her skin that really took the show. Olandria teamed up with makeup artist Kenya Alexis and Vaseline to promote their Glazed & Glisten Gel Oils in the hottest way possible.

17. Summer Walker

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Summer Walker paid tribute to Pamela Anderson’s 1999 VMAs look with a reimagined outfit featuring a blue fuzzy hat, structured white corset, and crystal-embellished bermuda capris. She completed the Y2K-inspired ensemble with glossy lips, sharp eyeliner, and sleek straight hair.