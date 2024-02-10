Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Me N OG Snoop” visual Image Alt Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The Salty-directed video transforms a semi-truck into a mobile strip club, complete with poles and bottles.

Snoop Dogg and Sexyy Red blend West Coast and Midwest styles, with lyrics that nod to street codes and mutual respect.

The track can be found on Snoop Dogg’s new album, Iz It A Crime?

On Thursday (July 10), Snoop Dogg and Sexyy Red delivered a visual for their hard-hitting collab “Me N OG Snoop,” the latest single off Snoop’s Iz It A Crime? Produced by MYGUYMARS, the track blends Long Beach flavor with Sexyy Red’s unapologetic St. Louis swagger, and the music video matched the energy with a one-of-a-kind concept: A fully decked-out semi-truck turned into the littest function on the road.

Helmed by director Salty, the video found the unlikely-but-electric duo cruising through town in the tricked-out rig, with chrome poles, bottles of Still G.I.N., and a full-on party in motion. “The whole goal for this video was to create a strip club on wheels — something I’d never seen done before,” the director explained to REVOLT. “It felt like the perfect concept for Snoop and Sexyy Red. It was an art build that had us working 18 hours a day for two days straight, and we managed to pull it off just in the nick of time — literally the morning of the shoot.”

How Snoop Dogg and Sexyy Red cooked up the collaboration

Snoop explained how the musical connection came together naturally. “Sexyy Red, that’s my niece. She comes over to the studio all the time to record and smoke, and just relax,” he told REVOLT. “This record came about organically — she asked me to play her some beats. After skipping past a few, she heard this one by MYGUYMARS and immediately started bobbing her head and coming up with the hook, and it was bodyguard hard… ‘He in a ‘Lac, I’m in a Boupe,’ real G s**t from the Lou’ to the LBC.”

In the video, both artists traded bars that highlighted their affiliations and mutual respect, with the “SkeeYee” rapper spitting, “My name ring hella bells in the streets, I been a threat,” while Snoop fired off lines about loyalty and street codes. It’s a brash, bass-heavy ride that celebrates generational West Coast influence and modern-day rap rebellion. Press play below.