Image Image Credit Screenshot from “GUILT TRIPPIN” video Image Alt Central Cee and Sexyy Red enjoy a yacht party Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The “Guilt Trippin” video captures a lavish Miami lifestyle with yacht scenes and club energy.

The track blends U.K. drill and amapiano with Southern rap, showcasing both artists’ distinct styles.

Their collaboration follows a surprise live performance at London’s O2 Arena earlier this year.

On Thursday (June 19), Central Cee and Sexyy Red released a new collaborative single, “Guilt Trippin,” alongside an official music video filmed in Miami. The visual captured the duo partying on a yacht during the day and heading to a nightclub at night — a high-gloss depiction of the lifestyle referenced in their lyrics. Fans can also check out a behind-the-scenes clip of the action.

The track saw the London-born rapper and St. Louis native trading verses over a smooth, amapiano-influenced instrumental produced by Harley Arsenault and Alex Lustig. Cee opened the song with lyrics reflecting on personal flaws and romantic tension: “I've been around the world while I realize this / You're the one that I want, there's no place like home.” Sexyy Red followed up with assertive bars that spoke to the ups and downs of a turbulent relationship.

Sexyy Red and Central Cee strengthen musical connection following live performance

“Guilt Trippin” followed the duo’s on-stage reunion earlier this year, when Sexyy Red made a surprise appearance during Cench’s sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena in April. During that performance, she joined her British counterpart to perform some of her many hit singles.

The pairing brought together two distinct voices in rap — Cee’s introspective delivery and Sexyy’s brash, carefree energy. The aforementioned video reflected the contrast and chemistry between them, with scenes that shift between playful intimacy and high-end debauchery.

Central Cee continues to build momentum after Can’t Rush Greatness

“Guilt Trippin” is one of Central Cee’s first drops since the release of his debut studio album, Can’t Rush Greatness, which made landfall back in January. The album debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, marking a major breakthrough for the artist in the U.S. market. Back across the pond, it topped the U.K. Albums chart.

Across 17 tracks, Can’t Rush Greatness featured a blend of drill, melodic rap and Afrobeats influences, with standout tracks including “GBP” and “BAND4BAND.” Guest appearances included Dave, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Skepta, all of whom reflected Cee’s international reach and crossover appeal. The album’s release was followed by a 39-date global tour, which is currently wrapping up with remaining stops in Australia.