Sexyy Red is staying in her lane, and there is nothing a hater can say to change that. The St. Louis rapper recently spoke with radio legend Big Boy about the whirlwind success she has experienced in the past two years, where she got real about dealing with naysayers.

In her March 21 sit-down for “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” she confidently declared, “I been knew I was the s**t. Can’t nobody take that from me. They done called me ugly, they done said the worst of the worst about me. But it’s like I know who I am inside.” In the event that trolls attend her show, and they do, she has made it a point to call out those “hating a** h**s” and “just have fun with it” as she does her signature sexy strut across the stage.

The Drake collaborator even has a theory as to why it seems like the hate is growing louder as her star shines brighter. “I feel like I’m the most hated female rapper. They hate on me the most. I get a lot of love, but … they be hating on me. It be like little inside s**t,” said Sexyy. She further elaborated, “They be trying to put me down. I be like, 'Is y’all sending people to comment under here?' ... I feel like it’s some hidden agendas … It could be labels, it could be everybody … They just don’t like seeing me win.”

The Atlantic Records signee caught everyone by surprise in January 2023 when her career took off with the catchy and raunchy single “Pound Town.” Sexyy instantly knew the record was a hit, but she was alone in believing so.

Sexyy is giving her critics and those struggling to understand her vision, time to catch up because she knows she’s that chick

“I be knowing when a song’s gonna be a hit. Sometimes I don’t know, and I be shocked, like, ‘They blew this song up,’ but sometimes I come out of the booth, and I be like, ‘Tell my team this [is] a hit,’” she told Big. “The first song I knew was a hit … and I been was a rapper 'cause I said I was rapping since I was 19, but when I recorded ‘Pound Town’ and I came out of the studio, I said, ‘This is a hit,’ and my team was like, ‘No.’ They didn’t like the song. They was like, ‘This is a joke.’”

The Northside Princess cosmetics creator continued, “I had to keep going back and forth with them because you hear ‘Pound Town,’ ‘My c**chie pink … ’ They was like, ‘No. We not even gonna drop it ... This is bull**it.’ I said, ‘They gonna like it, trust me.’” She ultimately convinced her team to shoot a video, and the rest is, well, history. The song was certified platinum in August 2024.

Six months after the “Pound Town” hype, in June 2023, she unleashed a new anthem, “SKEEYEE.” It reached platinum status in November 2024. Her album, Hood Hottest Princess, also came out that month and is currently gold.

Sexyy Red knows her audience but is respectfully leaving the responsibility of guiding young fans to their parents

The unapologetic artist is aware that her bold and salacious image can be too much for some, but the disrespectful discourse about her is not coming from the moms and dads who allow impersonal listeners to support her. “They know I’m not the best role model. I’m not no role model. I’m not trying to be no role model. I’m just being me, but the fact that y’all f**k with me is cool, but I’m not trying to be a role model,” she told Big during their discussion about the topic.