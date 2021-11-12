Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Fat Juicy & Wet” visual Image Alt Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this week, Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars raised hopes for a possible song through a short exchange on Twitter. On Friday (Jan. 24), the musical duo answered fans’ prayers with “Fat Juicy & Wet,” which contains one of Mars’ raunchiest lyrics to date. “I don't even gangbang, p**sy so good/ Make me throw up a set/ That good kitty-kitty, good kitty-kitty/ Make it my pet, pretty p**sy type of p**sy/ You ain’t ever gon’ forget,” the “Talking To The Moon” star rapped on the infectious offering.

Fans could check out a matching visual that was directed by Mars and Daniel Ramos. Using the color red as a central theme, the clip saw the artists catching vibes in a variety of imagined scenarios. In one instance, they enjoyed a simulated boat ride; in another, Sexyy showed out on a massive couch while her collaborator broke out a mop next to her. Viewers also caught notable cameos from Lady Gaga and K-pop star Rosé.

Sexyy Red had a productive 2024. In May, she liberated the mixtape In Sexyy We Trust, which debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200, complete with assists from Drake, Lil Baby, Mike WiLL Made-It and more. She was also a hot commodity as a featured artist, contributing her spend brand of lyrics to songs by Nicki Minaj, Chief Keef, BossMan Dlow, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, GloRilla, Gucci Mane and Tyler, The Creator.

Meanwhile, Mars’ two major singles in that timeframe – “Apt.” with Rosé and “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga – earned platinum plaques and top 10 placements on the Billboard Hot 100, with the latter track topping the chart for three weeks. While it’s been close to a decade since his last full-length solo LP, 24K Magic, the genre-bending talent did team up with Anderson .Paak for An Evening with Silk Sonic in 2021, led by the multiple Grammy-winning track “Leave The Door Open.”