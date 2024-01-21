Image Image Credit Jim Dyson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, the Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, the Creator is a cultural force redefining creativity in Hip Hop and beyond. Known for his boundary-pushing artistry, unapologetic individuality and a musical style that evolves with every album, the California native has cemented himself as one of the most innovative figures in modern music.

From his controversial beginnings with Odd Future to his Grammy Award-winning successes, Tyler's journey is a testament to embracing authenticity and challenging norms. The “EARFQUAKE” hitmaker is skilled in a variety of areas, including production, fashion, curated experiences and even voice acting.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering his genius, these 13 facts highlight why he remains a trailblazer in the industry, continuing to inspire a new generation of creatives

1. He co-founded the groundbreaking collective Odd Future

Tyler initially gained fame as the leader and co-founder of Odd Future (Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All), a collective of young, rebellious artists that included Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and Syd. The group’s chaotic energy and DIY ethos revolutionized the music industry, providing a platform for creative misfits to thrive. Its influence even extends beyond music, shaping fashion, internet culture and a new wave of self-expression in Hip Hop.

2. His debut album sparked controversy and acclaim

In 2011, Tyler released his debut album, Goblin, which featured his breakout single “Yonkers.” The track’s eerie beat, dark lyrics and memorable music video quickly went viral, earning him critical acclaim and the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist. While the project drew criticism for its provocative themes, it established him as a fearless and experimental artist unafraid to push the envelope.

3. He has won multiple Grammy Awards

The “Sticky” creator is no stranger to accolades. In 2020, he earned his first Grammy for Best Rap Album with IGOR, a genre-defying project that blends Hip Hop, soul and pop. Two years later, he won the same award for Call Me If You Get Lost, further solidifying his ability to reinvent himself while maintaining critical and commercial success. His award wins highlight his evolution from underground provocateur to mainstream innovator.

4. He is a skilled producer and multi-instrumentalist

In addition to his expertise in lyricism, the multi-hyphenate is a talented producer who has handled the majority of the production on his albums. His musical skills extend to playing piano, drums and guitar, which he often incorporates into his live performances. His hands-on approach to music production ensures that every song reflects his unique vision, blending genres and creating lush, cinematic soundscapes.

5. He created the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

In 2012, Tyler launched the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, an annual music festival that combines performances, amusement park rides and curated experiences. In past years, the event has featured acts like Kanye West, Solange and ASAP Rocky, blending mainstream stars with underground talent. Camp Flog Gnaw is a reflection of Tyler’s creativity, offering fans a space to celebrate music, art and community on his terms.

6. He is deeply influenced by Pharrell Williams

The CHROMAKOPIA rapper has consistently cited Pharrell Williams as one of his biggest influences. Williams’ ability to blur genre lines and create bold, experimental music inspired Tyler’s own approach to artistry. This influence is particularly evident in the chart-topper's 2015 album Cherry Bomb, which even featured Williams alongside Coco O. on “KEEP DA O’S” and showcased a more polished, jazzy sound. The two have since collaborated on various joint efforts, including “JUGGERNAUT” from Call Me If You Get Lost.

7. He is a trailblazer in fashion with his brand, Golf Wang

Golf Wang, the fashion brand Tyler launched in 2011, creates bold, colorful clothing that reflects his playful and unconventional style. Rejecting traditional fashion norms, the streetwear label offers vibrant, fun and unapologetically unique pieces. Tyler later expanded into footwear with Golf Le Fleur, a collaboration with Converse that reimagines classic sneaker designs with his signature flair.

8. His sexuality and self-expression are unapologetic

The musician’s lyrics and public persona often explore themes of identity and sexuality, sparking conversations about representation in Hip Hop. While he has seemingly been candid about his attraction to men in interviews and songs, he avoids labels, focusing instead on living authentically. His openness has challenged stereotypes in a genre historically dominated by hypermasculinity, paving the way for greater diversity and acceptance.

9. He voiced a character on “The Jellies!”

In 2017, Tyler co-created and voiced a character on “The Jellies!,” an Adult Swim animated series about a jellyfish family. The show showcased his humor and creativity, blending absurdity with social commentary. It highlighted his ability to excel in multiple creative mediums beyond music.

10. He is a self-proclaimed foodie

His love for food often makes its way into his music and interviews. From rapping about Belgian waffles on “SMUCKERS” to sharing his favorite recipes on social media, Tyler’s enthusiasm for culinary delights is infectious. He has even hinted at opening a restaurant someday, adding another potential venture to his growing empire.

11. He has collaborated with many big names in Hip Hop

The award-winning rapper’s collaborations read like a who’s-who of Hip Hop royalty. He has worked with Kanye West, Lil Wayne, ASAP Rocky and more, blending his unique style with their established sounds. Despite his star-studded list of partnerships, Tyler maintains his distinct voice and sound while working alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, marking him as a truly unique voice in the industry.

12. Flower Boy marked a turning point in his career

Released in 2017, Flower Boy was a deeply personal and introspective project that explores themes of loneliness, identity and self-discovery. The album featured hits like “See You Again” and “911 / Mr. Lonely,” earning critical acclaim and solidifying Tyler’s reputation as a mature, multifaceted artist. Many fans view the 14-track offering as a turning point in his career, marking the transition from his brash, rebellious phase to a more refined and vulnerable expression of his artistry.

13. He has a love for cinema and storytelling

Tyler’s music videos are known for their cinematic quality, blending surreal visuals with narrative depth. From the haunting imagery in “Yonkers” to the cinematographic direction of “ST. CHROMA,” his visuals enhance his storytelling. Each era that accompanies his albums even dives into a completely different world — from the pastel-hues of IGOR to the suburbia of Call Me If You Get Lost — which make his music a fully immersive experience. Tyler has also expressed interest in directing films and hinted at a desire to venture into the world of cinema.