Image Image Credit Kirk McKoy / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Odd Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Odd Future, also known as Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All (or OFWGKTA), was an influential Hip Hop collective that emerged from Los Angeles. The group gained significant attention for their unconventional style, provocative lyrics, and DIY ethos. While the collective is no longer active as a unit, many of its leading members have gone on to achieve considerable success as solo artists.

Tyler, the Creator, one of the founding members and de facto leader of Odd Future, has become a critically acclaimed and commercially successful artist. He released multiple chart-topping albums, won Grammy Awards, and expanded his creative pursuits into fashion and television. His music has evolved from the abrasive style of his early work to a more mature and eclectic sound, with some releases incorporating elements of jazz, R&B, and soul.

Frank Ocean, another prominent Odd Future alumnus, is now one of the most respected figures in contemporary R&B and pop. Though he releases music infrequently, his albums are highly anticipated events in the music world. Meanwhile, Earl Sweatshirt, known for his intricate wordplay and introspective themes, carved out a niche in the underground rap scene. His albums have been praised for their dense lyricism and experimental production and have helped to solidify his position as a respected figure in alternative Hip Hop.

Syd, formerly known as Syd tha Kyd, has found success both as a solo artist and as the lead vocalist of the band The Internet. Her brother, Travis "Taco" Bennett, succeeded her as an official Odd Future DJ and even found success in the acting world.

These artists, along with other Odd Future members like Domo Genesis and Mike G, have demonstrated the collective's lasting impact on modern music. Below, REVOLT decided to compile a full list of Odd Future's most notable artists and what they're all up to today.

1. Na-Kel Smith

Skateboard veteran Na-Kel Smith first tried his hand at song-making via a verse on Tyler, the Creator Wolf standout "Trash Wang." Since then, he's continued to showcase his talents on tracks alongside other Odd Future members and, following the group's disbandment, continues to deliver tunes for his fans as a solo artist. Outside of music, he created his Hardies apparel and hardware brand for fellow skateboard enthusiasts.

2. BrandUn DeShay

While more intermittent with his music than some of his Odd Future peers, BrandUn DeShay has maintained a considerable presence on social media. Upon checking out his Instagram account, the Chicago creative and early member of the LA faction could be seen traveling, making the occasional tune, and (overall) enjoying life. His YouTube account also serves as a marketing tool for his beats.

3. Mike G

Mike G might arguably be one of the most slept-on core members of the OFWGKTA collective. He continues to drop music and perform on stages for fans everywhere. Notably, he was an opening act for one of Tyler, the Creator’s more recent Flog Gnaw Carnivals, proving that the connection is still intact between members.

4. Lionel Boyce

While not actually a rapping member of Odd Future, Lionel Boyce – then known as the simpler L-Boy – made frequent comedic appearances throughout the collective’s discography. Alongside Tyler, Earl Sweatshirt, Jasper Dolphin, Taco Bennett, and more, he would later become a prominent part of “Loiter Squad,” live-action sketch series on Adult Swim. These days, he can show off his Screen Actors Guild Award and Emmy nod for his role in the hit series “The Bear.”

5. Lucas Vercetti

It’s admittedly a lot less clear what Lucas Vercetti is up to these days. The merchandise manager, DJ, occasional vocal contributor, and – more often than probably intended – group mascot was omnipresent during the height of Odd Future. He hasn’t been active on social media and, although more recent, his official website only contains a random music video for late rapper Drakeo the Ruler. Hopefully, he is still making moves in the world.

6. Syd

Early on, Syd (tha Kyd), was the resident DJ for Tyler, the Creator and Odd Future. Music is certainly in her blood; in addition to being the sister of Taco Bennett, her father, Mikey Bennett, is a renowned Jamaican producer. At some point, Syd found increased recognition as part of The Internet, a band she founded alongside Matt Martians. She also creates infectious neo-soul vibes as a solo artist.

7. Matt Martians

Matt Martians has been contributing his production expertise to Odd Future recordings since the earlier years. At some point, he took a creative turn with The Super 3, a production group consisting of him and two fictional beatsmiths in a similar vein to Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz. Along with assistance from Pyramid Vritra, that “collective” morphs into The Jet Age of Tomorrow. Post-Odd Future, Martians remains on the radar via his solo work and as part of The Internet.

8. Steve Lacy

Initially gaining recognition as part of The Internet, Steve Lacy truly came into his own with his critically acclaimed debut, Apollo XXI, and its wildly successful sequel, Gemini Rights (the latter album’s “Bad Habit” single scored a No. 1 placement on the Billboard Hot 100). He’s also been in high demand as a featured artist, with notable collaborations alongside the likes of Kali Uchis, Vampire Weekend, and Thundercat.

9. Casey Veggies

It might be a surprise to some that Casey Veggies was a founding member of Odd Future. He was also one of the group’s early exits from a technical standpoint, as he entered solo artist territory following The Odd Future Tape. Since then, Veggies built quite the catalog, with projects Live & Grow, Organic, and the Customized Greatly series receiving high marks.

10. Jasper Dolphin

Jasper Dolphin could be described similarly to D12’s Bizarre, in which much of his musical contributions fall into, well, the bizarre and comical (ex. His and Tyler, the Creator’s I Smell Panties EP). He was also a prominent part of “Loiter Squad.” Other contributions include GOLF Media’s “Quality Time with Jasper,” VICELAND’s “Jasper & Errol's First Time,” and as part of the Jackass Forever cast.

11. Hodgy Beats

Hodgy (Beats) was a founding member of Odd Future and has released multiple solo projects (including the well-received Fireplace: TheNotTheOtherSide), collaborated with various artists, and was part of the duo MellowHype with Left Brain. After an extended period of inactivity, he rebranded himself as Jerry and liberated projects like Lovemesooner and No Receipt.

12. Domo Genesis

Domo Genesis was another founding arm of Odd Future. Throughout his career, he released several mixtapes, including his debut Rolling Papers, and collaborated with a wealth of different artists. His first official studio album was Genesis. In addition to Tyler, the Creator, Domo crafted high-quality cuts with the likes of The Alchemist and Evidence and has been part of the supergroup Facade Records with production duo Mike & Keys. He continues to release music independently, with recent projects including Intros, Outros & Interludes and re-releases of earlier mixtapes on streaming platforms.

13. Left Brain

If Tyler, the Creator didn’t produce it, it’s a safe bet that Left Brain did. The longtime Odd Future talent is primarily known as a producer and one-half of the duo MellowHype alongside Hodgy Beats. He produced numerous tracks for the collective, whether together or solo. His production work extends beyond Odd Future, including collaborations with Pusha T and The Internet. Left Brain has also ventured into solo work and was a regular feature on songs by other artists. At one point, he expanded his repertoire by producing the score for the short film BELONG, which addresses the theme of overcoming bullying.

14. Taco Bennett

Travis "Taco" Bennett joined Odd Future as a teenager after meeting Tyler, the Creator, and initially gained recognition as a DJ and hype man for the group. Bennett contributed to Odd Future's live performances and appeared in their Adult Swim series "Loiter Squad." Later, he transitioned into acting, most notably playing the role of Elz, a childhood friend and music producer, in the FXX comedy series "Dave." He has since expanded his acting career, appearing in other productions such as the movie You People, where he played Eddie Murphy's character's son. Bennett is also known for being the younger brother of musician Syd.

15. Earl Sweatshirt

Arguably the best lyricist from the Odd Future camp, Earl Sweatshirt has been wowing audiences with spotlight-stealing verses on posse cuts and through solo efforts like the self-released Earl mixtape. Following his highly publicized Samoan hiatus and return to America, he signed with Columbia Records and released his debut studio album, Doris, followed by several critically acclaimed drops, including I Don't Like S**t, I Don't Go Outside, Some Rap Songs, and Sick! More recently, he collaborated with The Alchemist on VOIR DIRE and reunited with his Odd Future brethren during an LA tour stop.

16. Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean began his career as a ghostwriter before joining Odd Future. He gained widespread recognition with Nostalgia, Ultra and his critically acclaimed debut studio album, Channel Orange. Ocean's second studio album, Blonde, was famously (and cleverly) released independently and debuted at No. 1 in several countries. Outside of his own work, he collaborated with numerous high-profile artists and has received multiple awards and nominations, including Grammys. In more recent years, Ocean expanded his creative pursuits by launching a luxury jewelry brand called Homer and exploring opportunities in film directing.

17. Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator, the de facto leader of Odd Future, worked hard to earn his spot at the top of music’s commercial realm. He released his debut solo mixtape, Bastard, followed by the critically acclaimed Goblin. Subsequent albums like Cherry Bomb, Flower Boy, and Call Me If You Get Lost solidified his status as a versatile and innovative artist who regularly explores themes of mental health, identity, and social commentary. Throughout his career, Tyler garnered numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for IGOR. Now, if only he could bring his Odd Future cohorts back together for a reunion album...