Celebrities popping up on animated shows has become a staple in pop culture. Iconic shows like "The Simpsons," "Family Guy," and "South Park" love to feature famous faces, turning them into colorful, exaggerated versions of themselves. These guest appearances are more than just fun cameos — they blend the stars' real-life traits with the shows’ unique humor. From musicians to actors and media personalities, seeing celebrities in cartoon form adds a fresh twist to their personas and makes for unforgettable moments.

These appearances also function beyond boosting the show's star power; they also allow celebrities to poke fun at themselves. When a pop star drops into Springfield or a rapper rolls into Quahog, it's a cultural event. These moments prove that animated shows and your favorite personalities can come together to create something special. They highlight how stars can reinvent themselves and connect with fans in new, entertaining ways, making these episodes standout moments in TV history.

1. JAY–Z in Secret Millionaires Club

In the animated web series “Secret Millionaires Club,” four entrepreneurial teens get schooled in money management by Warren Buffett, an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist. Aiming to instill good financial habits in kids at an early age, the show tackles real-world problems like struggling lemonade stands and failing bike shops. Its premiere featured a special cameo from Hip Hop mogul JAY-Z, who drops wisdom on the young hustlers: "As a team, you can put your interest in business to good use. That's what I've done." Catch all of the kids show’s three-minute episodes on the “Secret Millionaires Club” website.

2. Mike Tyson in Mike Tyson Mysteries

In “Mike Tyson Mysteries,” the boxing legend steps out of the ring and into the world of mystery-solving. Starring Tyson himself, the animated adult comedy features voices from Norm Macdonald, Rachel Ramras, and Oscar Award-winner Jim Rash, as they tackle weekly adventures and crack unsolved cases. With its mix of humor and intrigue, the show delivers knockout entertainment every episode. You can binge-watch all of its episodes via Adult Swim.

3. Shaquille O’Neal in Johnny Bravo

In season four episode 13 of “Johnny Bravo,” Johnny becomes Shaquille O'Neal's good luck charm, turning Shaq's bad luck streak around and making his shots unmissable. They team up to challenge Seth Green, who has Huckleberry Hound as his own good luck charm. The game swings in the NBA player’s favor until Johnny needs a bathroom break, but Shaq manages to win and decides he no longer needs Johnny.

4. Halle Berry in Family Guy

Halle Berry's guest appearances in “Family Guy” episodes cleverly riff off her personal and professional history. In the season four episode, "The Courtship of Stewie's Father," he actress hilariously works at Disney World's "Halle Berry's Wild Ride," where she comically runs over multiple people and flees the scene, playfully referencing a past traffic incident. Beyond this cameo, the show also alludes to Berry in future seasons. In season five’s "Peter's Two Dads," the show satirizes the famed actress’ role in Losing Isaiah, as Peter, under the influence of crack, mirrors Berry's character's anguish over losing her child in the film.

5. Eartha Kitt in The Simpsons

In a touching season 21 episode of “The Simpsons,” viewers learned about Krusty the Clown's past marriages, including a brief union with Eartha Kitt. This episode was particularly special as it marked one of Kitt's last roles, allowing her to fondly remember her famous portrayal of Catwoman in the 1966 “Batman” series. It's one of the show's many nods to the Batman franchise over the years, but this one is especially heartwarming for its tribute to Kitt's career and her lasting influence on popular culture.

6. Snoop Dogg in Futurama

In a delightful episode of “Futurama,” Snoop Dogg transitions from Associate Justice to Chief Justice of the Earth Supreme Court by 3009, following pivotal roles in cases like Earth v. Zoidberg and Earth v. Feministas back in 3003. Embracing his distinctive persona, Chief Justice Snoop Dogg playfully alters courtroom etiquette: instead of the traditional "may it please the court," participants are now humorously instructed to say, "May it plizzle the cozizzle," in true Snoop Dogg fashion.