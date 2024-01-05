Image Image Credit NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images and Mat Hayward / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaquille O’Neal and Shannon Sharpe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There appears to be a growing beef between Shaquille O'Neal and Shannon Sharpe. It all started when the former spoke to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who became the recipient of the 2024 NBA MVP Award on Wednesday (May 8). During the exchange, Shaq revealed who he felt should have received the honor.

“Joker, as the president of the 'Big Man Alliance' – you are the vice president of the 'Big Man Alliance' – you know I love you," he said on "Inside The NBA." "The best player in the league, I want to congratulate you, but I want you to hear it from me first. I thought that [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] should have been the MVP. That’s no disrespect to you, but congratulations.”

Later that day, Sharpe criticized the NBA Hall of Famer on his "Nightcap" podcast with Chad Johnson and Gilbert Arenas. "Shaq is never brought up [in GOAT conversations],” the NFL alum said. “And I think a part of him is envious of that,” he added. Sharpe also felt that Shaq would have had a much more successful career if he had a better work ethic.

Earlier today (May 10), the four-time NBA champion hopped on Instagram to give Sharpe a piece of his mind. "You took me sticking up [for Gilgeous-Alexander as] jealousy of Joker. Shows how smart you are and how you say anything to get clicks," he wrote. "If you ain’t ranked in the top 10 in your profession, then you can’t speak on me. Don’t forget, I know what you did to get where you at... You don’t know my work ethic, but according [to you], I work less than you, but I'm worth more than you. Make it make sense."

It didn't take long for Sharpe to catch wind of Shaq's message, which he read while recording another "Nightcap" episode. Speaking to Johnson, the three-time Super Bowl winner reiterated his comments about work ethic while also giving Shaq credit for his achievements and financial success. “Yeah, you got more money. Yeah, you're more famous than me. Yeah, you're more well-known. You're gonna have way more money than I ever had. But nobody will ever say that I was lazy or I cheated myself," Sharpe retorted.