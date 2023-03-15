Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Serena Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

From the basketball courts to the racetracks and beyond, the world of sports isn’t just a stage for athleticism — it’s also a runway for style and fashion. Among the talented athletes, many have transcended their respective fields to become fashion icons and trendsetters.

Leading the pack is LeBron James, whose on and off-court style exudes confidence and sophistication. On the tennis front, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka reign supreme for their athletic prowess and bold fashion statements. Finally, Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton MBE commands attention not only for his speed but also for his impeccable sense of style, which is often seen in his bold and edgy ensembles.



These are just a few of the athletes whose influence extends far beyond the confines of their playing fields.

1. LeBron James

Image Image Credit Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

James, who famously calls himself “The Kid from Akron,” could challenge Kanye West for the title of Louis Vuitton Don. So, it makes sense that Pharrell Williams would call on Bron to be one of the faces of his era at the brand. The famed power forward’s entrance walks have been viral style moments for years. Fashion lovers and blogs cover his every step and sartorial choice.

2. Serena Williams

Image Image Credit Ron Angle / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serena Williams Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion has served looks on and off the court — pun intended. Who could forget her iconic stretch catsuit that set the world on fire or the numerous high-fashion outfits she’s worn for Met Gala and Fashion Week appearances? The living legend even has her own clothing brand, S by Serena, which she started to empower women to look and feel their best.

3. Lewis Hamilton

Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lewis Hamilton Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Hamilton, the champion and face of Formula 1 driving, has turned the racetrack into a fashion show with his impressive looks. He’s also just as stylish when he’s not racing, showing up at global fashion weeks and attending Met Galas. With his eye-catching style, Hamilton’s been able to bring more fans to Formula 1 racing and use his influence to bring awareness to Black designers. It doesn’t get more fashionable than that.

4. Sha’Carri Richardson

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sha’Carri Richardson Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top



Sha’Carri Richardson is a trailblazer in every way but especially in her looks. She demonstrates that it isn’t always about clothes through her expressive style, bold hair and nail choices. With campaigns and endorsements already under her belt, the Met Gala attendee and Nike co-designer is just getting started.

5. Odell Beckham Jr.

Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Odell Beckham Jr. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Football wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., also known as OBJ, is loved for his style just as much as his on-field physicality. He has been a man of many different looks and a mainstay at global fashion events.

6. Naomi Osaka

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Naomi Osaka Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Osaka blends her Haitian and Japanese roots effortlessly through playful and chic fashion choices on and off the tennis court. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion is known for her love of sneakers and contemporary style, which she demonstrates through many collaborations with fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and Levi’s.

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Image Image Credit The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

As one of the new faces in the NBA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is taking fashion to newer heights. Off the court, the rising basketball star is known for his fashion-forward sense of style, often wearing trendy and well-coordinated outfits that reflect his individuality and confidence. His looks have often gone viral, and GQ has even named him the NBA’s Most Stylish Player twice.

8. Allyson Felix

Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Allyson Felix Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Track and field star Allyson Felix exudes style and versatility. She’s been known for sleek silhouettes, as well as bold and modern colors when attending events. Her brand, Saysh, offers athletic wear and lifestyle apparel designed for both performance and everyday wear for fashionable women like herself.

9. Russell Westbrook

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Russell Westbrook Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Russell Westbrook is a fashion icon and veteran trendsetter known for his bold style. The Los Angeles Clippers point guard pushes boundaries by unexpectedly mixing patterns, textures and colors while maintaining a sense of playfulness and spontaneity.

10. Venus Williams

Image Image Credit Kristy Sparow / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Venus Williams Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Venus is a mainstay at fashion events and red carpets, always sporting bold and elegant looks that compliment her style. Throughout her tennis career, she was recognized for unconventional silhouettes, vibrant colors and unique hairstyles. Now as a designer, with her clothing brand, EleVen, Venus’ fashion sense embodies confidence, creativity and a fearless attitude, establishing her as a true style icon.

11. Dwyane Wade

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dwayne Wade Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Dwyane Wade is fashionable because of his sophisticated style and impeccable attention to detail. He’s known for his ability to dress casually and pull off high-fashion looks with ease and confidence. The former basketball player has also collaborated with various brands like Versace and Li-Ning to create signature collections, which showcases his influence and expertise in the fashion world.