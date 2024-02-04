Image Image Credit Kristy Sparow / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Central Cee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Central Cee is taking U.K. rap to new heights on a global stage. Hailing from West London, the trailblazer has rapidly ascended from the underground drill scene to become one of the most prominent figures in contemporary Hip Hop. Known for his distinctive flow, introspective lyrics and genre-blurring sound, Central Cee represents a new wave of British artists redefining what it means to make rap music. With international hits like “Doja” and “Obsessed With You,” the rising talent has proven that his appeal goes far beyond the borders of the U.K.

While these 12 facts only scratch the surface of his journey, they highlight why he is one of the most exciting voices in Hip Hop today.

1. He is a proud West London native

Born and raised in Shepherd’s Bush, West London, Central Cee often credits his neighborhood for shaping his sound and hustle. The area’s diverse cultural influences are reflected in his music, which blends raw drill beats with melodic elements and introspective storytelling. His neighborhood even serves as a backdrop for many of his music videos, showcasing his pride in his roots.

2. His breakout moment came with “Loading”

In 2020, he released “Loading,” a single that showcased his melodic take on drill and became a viral sensation. The track’s catchy hook, relatable lyrics and infectious energy resonated with listeners, racking up millions of streams and cementing his status as one to watch. “Loading” remains a fan favorite and a defining moment in his career.

3. He is influenced by diverse genres

The chart-topping artist’s sound draws inspiration from more than just U.K. drill. He has cited influences ranging from U.S. rappers like Future and Young Thug to Jamaican dancehall and Afrobeat artists. This eclectic mix of musical styles to draw from give his music a global appeal, making him a standout in the U.K. rap scene.

4. His Wild West was a critical and commercial success

Released in 2021, Central Cee’s debut mixtape, Wild West, was a defining project in his career. The project peaked at No. 2 on the U.K. Albums chart and featured hits like “Commitment Issues” and “6 For 6.” Its success showcased his ability to blend streetwise lyricism with mainstream accessibility, solidifying his status as one of London’s brightest stars.

5. 23 debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. Albums chart

His second mixtape, 23, dropped in 2022 and debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. Albums chart. Featuring tracks like “Obsessed With You” and “Retail Therapy,” the offering further expanded his fanbase and highlighted his growth as an artist. 23 explores themes of love, loyalty and ambition, offering a deeper glimpse into the rapper’s personal life.

6. “Doja” brought him international recognition

Central Cee’s 2022 single “Doja” became a global hit, garnering over 28.7 million streams worldwide in a week of its release. The track’s playful hook — “How can I be homophobic? My b**ch is gay” — sparked conversations across social media, introducing new audiences worldwide to his music. Its clever wordplay and infectious beat made it a summer anthem, solidifying Cench’s reputation as a hitmaker.

7. He is a fashion trendsetter

Known for his distinctive style, Central Cee often rocks oversized puffer jackets, designer tracksuits and statement accessories. His fashion sense has garnered attention from luxury brands, leading to collaborations with companies like Gucci and Moncler. Central Cee’s ability to blend streetwear with high fashion has made him a trendsetter, both on and off the stage.

8. He is multilingual

Thanks to his multicultural upbringing — given that his mother is English and his father is of Guyanese and Chinese descent — the MOBO Award winner has a strong connection to several languages and cultures. While he primarily raps in English, he has expressed interest in incorporating other languages into his music to reflect his diverse background and reach international audiences.

9. He collaborated with Dave on “Sprinter”

In 2023, Central Cee teamed up with fellow U.K. rap heavyweight Dave on the track “Sprinter.” The collaboration showcased their undeniable chemistry and combined lyrical prowess, earning praise from critics and fans alike. The song’s success highlighted the strength of the U.K. rap scene and Central Cee’s ability to hold his own alongside established stars.

10. He performed at Rolling Loud in Portugal

The CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS creator made waves in 2022 with his performance at Rolling Loud Portugal. He captivated an international audience with his high-energy set and took his place among some of the biggest names in Hip Hop. The festival truly marked a significant moment in his career, further solidifying his global appeal.

11. He is a TikTok sensation

Central Cee’s music found a second home on TikTok, where tracks like “Obsessed With You” and “Doja” have been used in countless viral videos. The platform has played a major role in amplifying his reach and connecting him with younger audiences, making him a household name for young listeners.

12. He uses his platform to talk about mental health

The rap star has spoken openly about mental health, encouraging his fans to prioritize their well-being. Through interviews, social media and his music, Central Cee has shared his own struggles and emphasized the importance of seeking help, breaking down stigmas around mental health in the process.