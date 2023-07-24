Image Image Credit Cindy Ord/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before artists had “brands” and every celebrity was trying to be a lifestyle guru, Snoop Dogg was already a living multiverse. Long after he became a household name through Doggystyle and his appearances alongside Dr. Dre, he evolved into something even bigger: A full-on cultural shapeshifter. While other rappers stayed in their lanes, Snoop took the off-ramps — cooking with Martha Stewart, narrating wildlife clips, releasing a gospel album and even becoming a playable character in Call of Duty. It’s all proof that Snoop is as curious and fearless as he is entrepreneurial.

Through the years, the Long Beach legend has shown up in the most unexpected spaces and made it all look intentional. He’s not chasing virality; he is the moment. It could be tapping into tech, toasting with 19 Crimes wine or dropping affirmations in a kids’ cartoon. Snoop Dogg has turned side quests into his own genre. Check out some of his greatest below.

1. Cooking and business ventures with Martha Stewart

What began as an internet joke quickly became one of the most lovable celebrity collaborations of all time. Snoop and Martha Stewart co-hosted “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” where they whipped up meals for guests like Wiz Khalifa and 50 Cent. But this wasn’t a one-time thing — they became Super Bowl ad co-stars, “Puppy Bowl” co-hosts, and co-creators of a BIC lighter collab. Their chemistry was so genuine that it transcended gimmick.

2. Special correspondent at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop’s Olympic appearances weren’t athletic (for the most part), but they were comedic gold all the same. As a special correspondent for NBC and Peacock, he conducted offbeat interviews, made hilarious observations about sports he may or may not have known much about and even carried the Olympic torch. One viral moment saw him describing a dressage horse as “crip-walking” and the internet was in a chokehold. He turned the Olympics into his own playground.

3. Narrating Plizzanet Earth on Jimmy Kimmel Live

In a series that begged to be longer, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment “Plizzanet Earth” found Snoop doing voiceovers for wildlife footage and reacting in real time to scenes of animals fighting, hunting or chilling. Think David Attenborough, but if he smoked a blunt and freestyled his facts. The standout clip regarding mongooses instantly went viral. It was funny, sure, but also showed how effortlessly Snoop turns anything he touches into a cultural moment. Even nature documentaries aren’t safe from his brand of charisma.

4. Created Doggyland, a children’s animated series

Snoop launched “Doggyland” with October London and Claude Brooks, a 3D animated series designed to teach kids about confidence, kindness and emotional intelligence through Hip Hop-inspired music. In it, Snoop voices a colorful dog named Bow Wizzle and delivers affirmations like “I am smart, I am kind, I am loved.” And somehow, it works. “Doggyland” is vibrant, educational and surprisingly soothing, even for grown-ups who just want something positive in their headphones. It’s Mr. Rogers meets Crenshaw Boulevard.

5. Transformed into Snoop Lion for a reggae album

In 2012, Snoop announced that he’d been spiritually reborn as Snoop Lion after a trip to Jamaica. This wasn’t satire, either: He dropped the Reincarnated album and a full-length documentary chronicling his Rastafarian journey. While some critics side-eyed the authenticity, it was clear that Snoop’s exploration of reggae came from a place of personal reflection and respect. The project included collaborations with Diplo and featured conscious tracks like “No Guns Allowed.” It marked a rare moment of vulnerability and peace from one of hip-hop’s coolest characters.

6. Spun turntables as DJ Snoopadelic

Snoop’s alter ego, DJ Snoopadelic, has headlined everything from Las Vegas clubs to private afterparties and global events. His DJ sets include G-funk throwbacks, soul and dance classics, often blending live crowd work with his signature ad-libs. Unlike celebrities who just press play, Snoop takes crate-digging seriously and knows how to move a crowd. Just another creative lane he’s fully mastered.

7. Became a playable character in Call of Duty

Snoop’s gaming history goes deep, but his appearance in Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare II and Warzone installments were a real level-up. Players could download him as an operator, complete with custom weapons, Snoop-isms and animations. It felt surreal — and totally fitting — to hear Snoop narrate headshots with West Coast swagger. For a franchise known for gritty realism, the addition of Snoop Dogg brought a refreshing absurdity. And it sold.

Long before NIL deals and celebrity sports academies, Snoop built his own pipeline for youth football. Founded in 2005, the Snoop Youth Football League provided structure, community and resources to kids in underserved areas across California. It’s produced several NFL players — including CJ Stroud and JuJu Smith-Schuster — and remains a powerful example of giving back through sport.

9. Got Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Snoop’s love for wrestling came full circle in 2016 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Celebrity Wing. The honorary moment was more than deserved, as the Long Beach legend has been involved with WWE for years, from guest hosting “Raw” to walking Sasha Banks (his cousin) down the WrestleMania ramp.

10. Launched cannabis brands and a weed media empire

Probably not the most surprising revelation, but Snoop’s place in weed culture is foundational. He launched Leafs by Snoop in Colorado before legalization swept the nation, and later expanded into Death Row Cannabis. On top of that, he co-founded Merry Jane, a digital media company that blends cannabis news, lifestyle content and video storytelling. He’s not just a smoker — he’s a strategist building a cannabis empire with roots in media, retail and advocacy.

11. Dropped the bestseller, From Crook to Cook

With “From Crook to Cook,” Snoop turned his love for home-style meals into a stylish, surprisingly thoughtful cookbook. Recipes range from “Billionaire’s Bacon” to his go-to baked mac & cheese, all served with West Coast flavor and step-by-step ease. The book, which features a foreword from Martha Stewart, quickly became a bestseller — because let’s be honest, nobody was more trusted to pair brunch with “gin and juice.”

12. Starred in Bollywood’s Singh Is Kinng

For the 2008 Bollywood blockbuster Singh Is Kinng, Snoop appeared as himself. He also contributed to the music video, wearing traditional garb while delivering English verses alongside lead actor Akshay Kumar. The moment was unexpected but effective: The song became a global hit, helping expand Hip Hop’s reach into South Asian pop culture. It was one of the earliest rap crossovers in Bollywood.

13. Launched wine collabs with 19 Crimes

Snoop’s deal with Australian wine label 19 Crimes produced bottles that were both accessible and stylish. Cali Red and Cali Gold became staples in Hip Hop households, and fans could scan the label to watch Snoop give augmented reality-powered toasts. The branding — complete with mugshot-style artwork — is a clever mix of rebellion and refinement.

14. Released a gospel album called Bible of Love

In one of his most unexpected pivots, Snoop dropped Bible of Love, a sprawling double album of gospel music featuring legends like Fred Hammond and Faith Evans. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel chart and showcased Snoop’s spirituality as a curator. Even if he wasn’t the main vocalist on every track, the project's message and its reception was proof that Snoop could walk the walk.

15. Hosted The Joker’s Wild reboot

In 2017, Snoop brought his charisma to a classic game show, hosting “The Joker’s Wild” on TBS. Of course, he made it his own, mixing Hip Hop trivia, weed puns and celebrity cameos with a vintage Vegas aesthetic. Between spinning slot reels and roasting contestants, the show felt like a party in Snoop’s living room.

16. Broke a Guinness World Record with a gin and juice cocktail that weighed 132 gallons

BottleRock Napa Valley saw Snoop breaking records — literally — when he stirred up the largest gin and juice cocktail ever made. The 132-gallon drink used over 180 bottles of gin, nearly 40 jugs of juice and a 5-foot glass. It was a cheeky nod to his Doggystyle legacy.

17. Streamed on Twitch (then forgot to turn it off for 8 hours)

Snoop’s Twitch career includes smoking, vibing and rage-quitting Madden, but the most legendary moment came when he forgot to turn off his stream for eight hours. Viewers watched an empty chair while the chat remained live. The next day, he acted like nothing happened. Later, he joined FaZe Clan’s board, cementing his place as a beloved internet dad in the gaming space.