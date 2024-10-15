Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop fans looking to visit Sin City for New Year's Eve have a new option for their getaway. On Tuesday (Oct. 15), 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to announce his “In Da Club” residency in Las Vegas, which will take place at Planet Hollywood's PH Live venue. The run consists of six shows between this December and January 2025 – including the aforementioned holiday.

“My first Vegas residency is going to be an experience,” the G-Unit boss wrote. “You don’t wanna miss this!” According to TMZ, he'll earn $15 million from the Nevada performances.

Earlier this year, 50 closed out his massive “Final Lap Tour,” which boasted the likes of Busta Rhymes, Tony Yayo, and Jeremih as supporting acts. Others, including Eminem, Nas, Tyga, and Icewear Vezzo, made surprise appearances on select dates. The tour made several stops in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East.

It's been a decade since 50 liberated his fifth studio LP, Animal Ambition, which saw collaborations with the likes of Yo Gotti, ScHoolboy Q, Trey Songz, Prodigy, and Styles P. In addition to peaking within the Top 5 of the Billboard 200, Animal Ambition scored No. 1s on Billboard's Independent Albums and Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts.

Back in September, the rapper-turned-entertainment mogul opened up about his celibate lifestyle during a visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “Listen, when you calm down, you can focus. I’ve been good to me,” he stated. When the host brought up his wealth, 50 added, “It's when things start getting complicated. Things start getting confusing because people are coming for different reasons. If you go on a date and you have no interest in anything... I can see you now.”

50 also made it clear he's never been married. “I’m safe. I’m not a happy hostage,” he quipped. “I’m here. I’m free. I made some mistakes, just not that one.”