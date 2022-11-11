Image Image Credit Kent Nishimura/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (Aug. 1), 50 Cent took to Instagram to reveal the unfortunate passing of his grandfather. "My old man is [a tough] act to follow. He sacrificed for all of us. He made me smile every time I saw him," he reminisced. "The last time he went to the hospital, he was dehydrated, so the nurse couldn’t find a vein. I came in [and] I said, 'Pop, you alright?' He said, 'No, [if] she [sticks] me again, I’ma start shooting...’ I almost fell out!"

Scores of his peers responded to the post, including La La Anthony, Tony Yayo, Jon Bernthal, DJ Envy, Pete Rock, DJ SpinKing, and more. "Sorry for your loss, Fif! Rest, Pops. Rest, king," wrote Busta Rhymes in the comment section.

50 also spoke on his grandfather's transition in the caption of a Twitter video – one that saw him bringing in millions of dollars to a photoshoot with The Hollywood Reporter. "You do know none of this s**t really matters. We can’t take it with us," he explained regarding the rich gesture. "I lost my grandfather last night. Now, he can go everywhere with me."

While the patriarch's age wasn't made clear, eagle-eyed fans recalled a Facebook post that saw the G-Unit head honcho celebrating his grandfather's 85th birthday in 2017. "Had to go see the real OG grandpa," 50 said at the time. "He said, 'Why you didn't bring no girls wit' ya?’"

In an interview with VIBE, 50 opened up about the death of his grandmother, who passed in 2014. "My aunt called me and told me I needed to come to the hospital," he began. "My grandmama was coherent the whole time. I've seen a lot of people die around me, but I saw them die on the corner that we were standing on. Outside is a different danger. It's like you go to the hospital, [my grandma's] up, she's there, she's alert. She responded to my voice and then after I see her, her blood pressure starts to drop, and then she's gone."