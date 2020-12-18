Image Image Credit Monica Schipper/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (March 19), Dr. Dre appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to talk about becoming the latest Hip Hop legend to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the sit-down, he admitted that being the recipient of such an honor "was not on my mental Rolodex at all." He then revealed that he never even visited the iconic landmark until he was 16 years old.

Eventually, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg joined the Compton producer on the couch to talk about a variety of other topics, including a sequel to Doggystyle that was previously announced by Snoop in 2022. "Believe it or not, we're getting together again, and we're almost done with the album," Dre stated while confirming the title to be Missionary. As far as when the world will receive it, Snoop added, "Oh, it's gonna come out... Dr. Dre will begin mixing [the LP] in mid-April."

Viewers also received some big news about Eminem's official follow-up to 2020's Music to Be Murdered By. “Let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year,” Dre told Kimmel. "I actually talked to him, and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement, right here, on this show. So, he has an album coming out. I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire."

Aside from the interview, Kimmel managed to get the aforementioned heavyweights to take part in a skit that parodied "Grey's Anatomy." The slapstick effort saw Dre, Snoop, and 50 Cent acting as surgeons trying to help the late-night host with his unique medical emergency. Surprisingly, Eminem made a last-minute appearance for some additional humor.

Check out Dr. Dre & Co.'s full sit-down with Jimmy Kimmel and the aforementioned skit -- titled "Dre's Anatomy" -- below.