Call of Duty first stormed onto consoles in 2003, and since then, Activision’s boots-on-the-ground war shooter game has become a full-blown entertainment juggernaut. Fast forward decades later, it still has the same high-stakes missions and sweat-inducing multiplayer. But somewhere along the way, the title picked up Hip Hop’s stamp of approval.

Though not without controversy, we’ve gotten everything from 21 Savage promoting the franchise with “Call Me Revenge” to being able to play as Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj on the digital battlefield. Even IRL, heavyweights like Eminem and Kanye West have performed for Activision's E3 event and the Call of Duty XP convention, respectively.

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at 13 rappers who’ve contributed to Call of Duty’s legacy, whether as voice actors, cameos in commercials, or playable characters.

1. Eminem

Between songs like “Till I Collapse” and “Won’t Back Down” making their way into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops, respectively, and a performance at E3, it’s safe to say Eminem and Activision go way back. In promotion of Ghost, he debuted “Survival,” a song so good that it later ended up on The Marshall Mathers LP 2. “So, get your ideas, stack your ammo/ But don't come unless you come to battle, now mount up, jump in the saddle,” the Detroit rapper spat like he was gearing up for war himself.

2. Lil Baby

Ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision and Infinity Ward enlisted Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, soccer player Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, and tons more for its “Squad Up” commercial. "Left, right, left," the WHAM rapper opened the ad before riding off in a GMC Hummer EV, one of the many vehicles that players could operate in both the game and Warzone.

3. Nicki Minaj

Following her appearance in the aforementioned promotional campaign, Nicki Minaj made her full debut in Warzone as an operator. Clad in pink and a matching-colored wig, she gave the Barbz precisely what they came for. Her in-game bundle included two themed gun variants — a “Super Freaky” shotgun and “The Baddest” battle rifle — plus an all-pink LTV.

4. Ice Cube

Ice Cube did voice acting for Joseph Bowman in arguably one of Activision’s best titles, Call of Duty: Black Ops. “I played the guy who gets killed too soon in the video game,” he told WIRED, obviously referencing his character being beaten to death toward the end of the campaign.

5. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has been in quite a few Call of Duty games, including Ghost, where he could be heard narrating fights and announcing killstreaks. He returned some years later as an operator in Vanguard, this time as part of the unofficial “TF 420” task force. Then, in 2022, he got a more modern update for Modern Warfare II and Warzone.

6. 21 Savage

Having made a cameo in "The Lobby" trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and contributed the d4vd-assisted “Call Me Revenge,” it only made sense that 21 Savage became a playable operator in the game’s multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. His bundle, much like Minaj’s, included two weapon variants, a UTV skin stamped with “21” and the “Slaughter King” combat knife — basically an Easter egg for the London-born rapper’s viral “It’s a knife” moment.

7. Young Thug, Gunna, Saweetie, Jack Harlow and Swae Lee

Call of Duty: Warzone almost had too much star power in its trailer for the game’s Season 3, though it completely makes sense given how much of a hit the free-to-play battle royale was at the time. Viewers were treated to Young Thug driving an ATV out of a skyscraper before grappling onto a helicopter piloted by none other than Gunna.

In another scene, Druski was spotted firing a minigun in Jack Harlow’s helicopter, followed by them crashing it into another, of course. Moments later, Saweetie took charge of a precision strike while Swae Lee landed the craziest trickshot after falling off a crane.

8. 50 Cent

50 Cent has lived multiple lives under the spotlight, and one of them was apparently as an in-game operator in Modern Warfare 2’s Special Ops mode. He brought his signature swag and personality to the game, calling out phrases like “Throwing C4” or “Changing mag.” 50’s involvement made the franchise even cooler than it already was.

9. Kanye West

Though he has since expressed his love for The Last of Us game, Kanye West headlined the inaugural Call of Duty XP convention back in 2011. "We promised our attendees and fans around the world a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the first Call of Duty XP, so we're thrilled to have Kanye on board," former Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said at the time. The Chicago rapper ran through a variety of hits, but it would’ve also been nice to see him do something in-game for that year’s Modern Warfare 3.