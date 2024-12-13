Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Last Dance with Mary Jane” Image Alt Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In celebration of 4/20, Snoop Dogg delivered a hallucinatory and heartfelt new visual for “Last Dance with Mary Jane,” a standout track from his Missionary album produced by longtime collaborator Dr. Dre. The video included features from Jelly Roll and a sampled appearance from the late Tom Petty, whose 1993 track, “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” served as the song’s inspiration and backbone. The video’s release also coincided with the launch of a 4/20-themed merch capsule and limited-edition Missionary vinyl.

Directed by Dave Meyers and animated in part by Temple Caché, the visual leaned all the way into fantasy. It saw Snoop navigating a surreal farewell to his favorite plant after receiving grim news from Dre (playing as a literal doctor). “It’s my last dance with Mary Jane, one more time to kill the pain,” the chorus echoed before continuing, “Even before the fame, she was my Novocain, you know it ain’t ‘gon change.” As the song opens, he reflects on a decades-long love affair: “Don’t bother asking me to ever give my lady up / Was about 5 years old taking my first puff / It was love at first light, fell in love the first night.

Animated cameos bring Tupac, Bob Marley and Wiz Khalifa into Snoop’s 4/20 fantasy

The cast of cameos and likenesses in the video reads like a stoner’s Hall of Fame. In addition to Dre, Tupac Shakur, Bob Marley, Redman, Method Man, B-Real and Wiz Khalifa all make appearances, blending nostalgia and tribute with a modern-day twist. Jelly Roll’s animated persona bursts out of prison to join the trip, while Tom Petty appears in archival video footage, giving his posthumous blessing.

“I have this video clip with Tom Petty saying, ‘If Dre ever samples the song... he’s going to have an instant hit on his hands,’” the Aftermatch head honcho told The Los Angeles Times. “It comes along with a massive amount of trust. And you know, Snoop’s putting his entire career and his legacy and everything that he’s built in my hands. So, I have to really nurture that and make sure it’s presented in the right way.”

Missionary reunites Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre with star-studded guest features

Originally released in December 2024 via Death Row, Aftermath and Interscope, Missionary marked the first full-length joint effort between Snoop and Dre since Doggystyle. The project is stacked with high-profile guests, including Eminem, 50 Cent, Sting, BJ the Chicago Kid and Method Man. One of its singles, “Gorgeous” featuring Jhené Aiko, even landed on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart — their first time charting there in 13 years.