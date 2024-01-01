Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eminem and Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Dec. 13), Snoop Dogg unveiled his latest body of work, Missionary, which served as an official reunion with Dr. Dre. The project, a loose sequel to 1993’s Doggystyle, arrived with 16 cuts and additional contributions from BJ The Chicago Kid, Jhené Aiko, Jelly Roll, Method Man, 50 Cent, Sting, and more. According to Hits Daily Double, the long-awaited LP is expected to score a top 20 Billboard 200 debut with a forecasted 36,000 album-equivalent units.

On Wednesday (Dec. 18), album collaborator Eminem decided to share a promo clip in support of the release. The video contains the exact amount of humor and vulgarity that fans have come to expect from the Detroit rap veteran. “Fellas, are you tired of b**wjobs like I am?” he asked viewers. “I think it’s time to take it back to the basics. Who wants their d**k sucked every day? That s**t can get to you, man.”

The Shady Records head honcho continued, “I mean, every day it’s just... S**t gets old. It gets boring. Can we just lay down and f**k? I don’t know why everything’s gotta be so f**king complicated. You don’t have to put your leg over your head. Snoop Dogg. Missionary. Just f**king. In stereo.” Notably, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel appeared in a similar clip a day prior.

As REVOLT previously reported, Snoop explained the reason behind the album’s delay in an episode of “All The Smoke.” “[Dre] called me one day about two years ago. He was like, ‘N**ga, come over, let me do a couple of songs with you.’ I go over there, and he’s like, ‘N**ga, let me do your album.’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s go,’” he said. “We go in, knock out a couple of songs. He hit me back, ‘I need two more days.’ I got that call probably about 85 times. This n**ga need two more days all the time.”