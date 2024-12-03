Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and Mark Weiss / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eminem and Debbie Nelson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, tragically passed away at the age of 69.

According to TMZ, Nelson, who died on Monday (Dec. 2) night in St. Joseph, Missouri, had been dealing with advanced lung cancer since earlier in the year. Dennis Dennehy, Eminem’s longtime representative, confirmed her death on Tuesday (Dec. 3).

2002’s “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” in particular, saw Eminem famously referencing his strained relationship with Nelson: “Now, I would never diss my own mama just to get recognition/ Take a second to listen 'fore you think this record is dissin'/ But put yourself in my position, just try to envision/ Witnessin' your mama poppin' prescription pills in the kitchen.”

A few years earlier, Nelson took the Detroit rapper to court for defamation over lyrics on The Slim Shady LP. She sought $11 million but ultimately settled for just $25,000, most of which — over $23,000 — went to her attorney, Fred Gibson.

Later, in 2008, Nelson spoke fondly of Eminem and his half-brother, Nate, during a press run for her memoir, “My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem: Setting the Record Straight on My Life.” She explained to The Village Voice, “The main reason for writing this was to let people know that I’m not this evil monster that’s drugged out and strung out on booze and pot and all that stuff. It’s like, no, they’ve got a big misconception. Nothing [in the book] is meant to hurt anybody. I do idolize my boys. They’re my world, just like my grandchildren. Anything that they do, I applaud them.”

Nelson’s death came a little over five years after the Revival artist’s biological father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., suffered a heart attack at 67. The former couple welcomed Eminem two years into their marriage.

Our prayers and condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans mourning Nelson’s passing.