Back in 2022, Snoop Dogg surprised fans when he announced a new album with Dr. Dre. The project's title, Missionary, is a sexually charged nod to the duo’s last full-length collaboration, 1993’s Doggystyle.

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), the Long Beach legend unveiled the release date for Missionary, which will arrive Dec. 13. He also shared a humorous trailer for the project, which showed two Mormon evangelists getting an unexpected surprise during an unannounced home visit.

As REVOLT previously reported, Snoop spoke to “All The Smoke” about the long-awaited reunion back in January. “I’m in the lab with Dr. Dre right now... He’s a perfectionist, you know,” he said to hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “When you hear what we have and how he got me rapping, it’s like a grown Snoop Dogg... It’s a growth to him. It’s the way he selects his bars. It’s the way he uses [my] voice. This n**ga used me like a f**king robot, and I love it because I love to be produced. I love to be challenged.”

When asked about the album’s delay, he explained, “The n**ga called me one day about two years ago. He was like, ‘N**ga, come over, let me do a couple of songs with you.’ I go over there, and he like, ‘N**ga, let me do your album.’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s go.’ We go in, knock out a couple of songs. He hit me back, ‘I need two more days.’ I got that call probably about 85 times. This n**ga need two more days all the time.”

Back in 2022, Snoop celebrated his acquisition of Death Row Records with BODR, a well-received effort with assists from Nas, October London, T.I., Nate Dogg, The Game, Wiz Khalifa, and more. In that same year, he linked with DJ Drama for Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It and dropped Snoop Cube 40 Short as part of the supergroup Mount Westmore.