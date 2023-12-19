Image Image Credit New York Yankees / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This summer’s “Cali to Canada Tour” was far from the last time Snoop Dogg fans will see him perform on the stage. He and fellow OGs in the game Warren G and DJ Quik did a dozen shows across Canada in June, wrapping up a little less than a month before Snoop headed to France to add his flair to the Paris Summer Olympics.

But according to the West Coast rap icon, he may want to dust off the mic and headline a series of more concerts when his anticipated album Missionary finally makes landfall. The body of work is produced by Dr. Dre, marking the first time the collaborators have put together an entire LP since Snoop’s 1993 debut Doggystyle.

In a new interview with “Bloomberg Screentime,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist made it known that if he wanted to, he could headline a tour at any given moment. “It’s records involved when it comes to big tours like that. You gotta have a record,” he told reporter Lucas Shaw in the conversation that spanned topics such as the future of Death Row records, the state of Hip Hop, and more.

“I’m able to go on tour just because of the catalog that I have,” he added. “But this new record Missionary is gonna put me in position to probably have that final big stadium tour ‘cause there’s a lot of features on this record that I’m excited about, that are big name artists.”

Snoop would go on to reveal that legendary musician Sting and 2024 Grammy nominee Jelly Roll will appear on the project. He excitedly shared, “I’m so happy that me and Sting got a record that’s so good.” Dr. Dre previously opened up about the status of the forthcoming album when he spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” last month.

The trendsetting production was more than confident, as he declared, “This one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music. I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career, so I’m really having fun.” An exact release date has not been publicized; however, Dre noted that he had a Sept. 1 deadline to have the album fully mixed for a November rollout.

Catch more of what Snoop had to say about Missionary as well as his thoughts of Hip Hop going through a great reset below.