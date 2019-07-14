Image Image Credit Mireya Acierto/Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin C. Cox/Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt T.I., Dr. Dre, and Uncle Luke Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Not long after it was created in New York City, Hip Hop expanded across the United States and spawned waves of talent that paved the way for others. As such, artists from different metropolitan areas have found new approaches to expressing themselves, and created even more unique sounds and styles as a result.

One example of rap's regional evolution took place on the West Coast, where Dr. Dre, who'd already pushed the culture forward as part of the World Class Wreckin' Cru and N.W.A, brought forth a sound that became known as G-funk (or Gangsta funk). Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, and many more incorporated the fast-growing subgenre into their catalogs, all of which quickly established California as an official rap hub. Meanwhile, artists like DJ Screw and T.I. cooked up their own versions of Hip Hop down south, and -- thanks to them and others -- the lower states have managed to dominate within the art form for some time.

It's not just in the U.S., either. As Hip Hop became globalized, other countries found ways to raise the proverbial bar. In the United Kingdom, cities like London and Birmingham have perfected a style known as grime, a standalone movement in its own right. Some across the pond have even taken a subgenre from the American midwest -- drill -- and made it into their own.

REVOLT compiled a list of 15 subgenres that pushed Hip Hop in different directions and are likely to inspire even more experimentation from future generations. Check them out below.

1. G-funk

G-funk, short for Gangsta funk, is a subgenre of Hip Hop music that emerged from the West Coast rap scene. As the name suggests, it incorporates elements of funk music, particularly that from George Clinton's Parliament Funkadelic and Roger Troutman's Zapp, featuring slow, heavy beats and melodic, oft-high pitched synthesizers.

Dr. Dre's debut solo album, The Chronic, is widely credited with popularizing G-funk. Notably, Above the Law's Cold 187um claimed to be the inventor of both the sound and its name. Other prominent artists in the subgenre include Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Nate Dogg, and -- to a lesser extent -- the late Tupac Shakur. Even younger artists like YG and Kendrick Lamar have utilized components of G-funk to craft more modern hits.

2. Drill

The evolution of drill is just as intriguing as its creation. The generally ultraviolent style of rap originated in the South Side neighborhoods of Chicago and was pioneered by artists like Fredo Santana, Lil Durk, G Herbo, and Chief Keef, the last of whom is considered to be its progenitor.

Since the aforementioned artists brought drill to the mainstream, it began to spread across the world like wildfire and eventually found its way to the United Kingdom. It was there where the likes of 150, 67, and 1011 (now known as CGM) morphed it into the wildly popular U.K. drill, which matched the same dark subject matter with more fast-paced instrumentation. The British iteration soon became popular in the neighborhoods of Brooklyn and New York City as a whole, where the late Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, and many others continued its evolution – there’s even a sexy drill connotation developed by up-and-comers like Cash Cobain.

3. Horrorcore

Horrorcore is a subgenre of Hip Hop characterized by its focus on dark, horror-themed content. The lyrics often delve into graphic and violent imagery, exploring themes such as murder, psychosis, and supernatural elements. In his autobiography, Behind the Paint, Violent J of the pioneering group Insane Clown Posse cited Geto Boys as the group who first created and mastered the style.

Other frontrunners of horrorcore include artists like Brotha Lynch Hung, Esham, and the Gravediggaz, all of whom laid the groundwork with their eerie, menacing beats and morbid storytelling. Over the years, the genre has evolved and diversified, with notable contributions from acts such as Eminem, Twiztid, Tech N9ne, and Odd Future.

4. Cloud rap

Cloud rap is generally characterized by its ethereal, ambient soundscapes and heavily reverb-laden beats, all of which create a hazy, cloud-like effect. Lyrics from this subgenre often explore introspective themes, including emotions, drug use, and personal experiences delivered in a nonchalant, detached manner.

Cloud rap is closely associated with internet culture, particularly platforms like SoundCloud, which helped many of its artists gain popularity. The visual aesthetics often involve lo-fi, nostalgic imagery, and a DIY ethos. Notable artists within the scene include ASAP Rocky, Yung Lean, and Lil B, the last of whom is largely touted as its biggest influencer. Overall, cloud rap carved out a distinct niche within the broader Hip Hop landscape as a sound that emphasizes mood and atmosphere over traditional rap structures.

5. Trap

Trap music originated in the Southern U.S. and is characterized by its aggressive lyrical content and sound, which incorporates a heavy use of 808s, double or triple-time hi-hats, and layered synths. The term "trap" originally referred to places where drug deals were made, and this theme is prevalent, often depicting the harsh realities of street life and the struggles of the urban environment.

Artists and producers like T.I. (who will tell you that he was the first to refer to the sound as trap music), Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and Shawty Redd were pivotal in bringing the subgenre into mainstream success. Others, including Future and Migos, further added to trap's global reach -- not only with music, but also regarding slang, fashion, and other facets of the culture.

6. New jack swing

New jack swing was a big precursor to the now-common merging of rap, R&B, and pop often heard on current chart-toppers. The fusion was spearheaded by producers like Teddy Riley (who is considered to be its creator), Bernard Belle, and the duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The hallmark of new jack swing lied in its use of synthesizers, samples, and drum machines, and its syncopated rhythms truly set it apart at the height of its popularity. In addition to R&B heavyweights like Bobby Brown and Janet Jackson, rappers like Will Smith, Wreckx N Effect, Heavy D., and Big Daddy Kane heavily utilized the sound.

7. Grime

Originating in London, England, grime is characterized by its fast-paced beats (typically around 140 BPM), syncopated breaks, and aggressive lyrics. It blends elements from various genres such as UK garage, jungle, dancehall, and Hip Hop. Early pioneers include artists like Wiley (considered by many to be grime's "godfather"), Dizzee Rascal, and Skepta.

Grime gained visibility through platforms like pirate radio stations and Channel U (later known as Channel AKA), which played a crucial role in its promotion. Lethal Bizzle's "Pow! (Forward)" became the first grime track to enter the top 20 of the U.K. Singles chart, despite facing bans in clubs due to alleged violence it incited. This was part of a broader trend where grime artists struggled to find performance venues, partly due to the controversial Form 696, a police risk assessment that many saw as discriminatory against black music events.

8. Hyphy

Hyphy originated from Oakland, California slang that means “hyperactive.” Specifically, it describes both the music and the culture associated with the Bay Area. San Jose producer Traxamillion is credited as its creator while one of his collaborators, the gravelly-voiced Keak Da Sneak, is said to have originated the actual term. The movement became big enough to where predecessors like Too Short and E-40 used the sound on hits like “Blow The Whistle” and “Tell Me When To Go,” respectively.

Another artist, Mac Dre, is generally cited as the reason that hyphy went viral behind its initial borders. This included dance moves surrounding his releases like "going dumb" and "the thizzle." Tragically, Mac Dre would lose his life during his rise to fame, and many of the Bay Area frontrunners that he influenced continue to pay tribute. Even Drake honored the late talent on his hyphy-inspired hit "The Motto."

9. Snap

Snap music, also known by some as ringtone rap, was said to have emerged from Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood. It was derived from crunk and features a lighter sound compared to the aggression of its surroundings. Snap tracks commonly mix 808s bass and hi-hats with snapping and whistling noises, making it even more distinctive.

Notable artists from the subgenre include D4L, K-Rab, and Dem Franchize Boys, the last of whom were signed to Jermaine Dupri's So So Def imprint and struck gold (and platinum) with songs like "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" and "I Think They Like Me." Lil Jon's “Snap Yo Fingers," D4L's “Laffy Taffy” and Soulja Boy's “Crank That” were other mainstream snap hits.

10. Crunk

While Lil Jon is the biggest face of crunk music, the term first landed in the mainstream via Outkast's Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik standout "Player’s Ball." Early entries of the subgenre could also be heard on Memphis classics like Three 6 Mafia's Chapter 1: The End and Tommy Wright III's On the Run.

With that said, it's Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz who turned it into a cultural staple via releases like We Still Crunk!!, Kings of Crunk, and Crunk Juice, the last of which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification. Other artists even created subdivisions of the hard-hitting trend, including Eurocrunk, crunkcore, and acid crunk. The ways to turn up on wax were infinite.

11. Bounce

Bounce music is an energetic style of New Orleans Hip Hop that originated in the city’s housing projects. It is characterized by a lot of chants, call-outs, and call-and-response segments, often hypersexual and controversial. Bounce artists frequently rap over “Triggaman,” a sampled loop of the Showboys' “Drag Rap” and Cameron Paul's “Brown Beats." Early pioneers like DJ Jubilee, Partners-N-Crime, Magnolia Shorty, and Big Freedia contributed to its development.

Bounce music has since evolved and expanded from his earlier origins. Kevin “MC T. Tucker” Ventry, one of the first bounce artists, introduced additional elements into the sound while labels like No Limit Records and Cash Money Records took over the country (and the world), effectively solidifying bounce’s influence on rap music.

12. Go-go

Go-go's origins come from R&B, soul, and funk, but has since leaned heavily into Hip Hop during its evolution. Originating (and largely isolated) within the D.C. metropolitan area, go-go emphasizes specific rhythmic patterns and live audience call and response. Adding to its uniqueness is the use of congas, a drum originally derived from Cuba.

Although Chuck Brown is often called the “Godfather of go-go,” the subgenre’s development involved numerous bands that collectively shaped its sound. Throughout its history, notable performers included Rare Essence, EU, Trouble Funk, UCB, and the Backyard Band, along with Brown's Soul Searchers outfit. Doug E. Fresh, Ludacris, Kendrick Lamar, Scarface, and many more from rap's mainstream have created or performed versions of songs using the go-go format.

13. Chopped and screwed

Chopped and screwed is both a music subgenre and remixing technique that originated in the Houston Hip Hop scene. DJ Screw, a prominent figure in this movement, is credited for developing the sound, which mainly involves slowing down a song's tempo and applying skipping and scratching techniques.

The allure of screw music was further fueled by the use of lean (also known as purple drank or sizzurp), a drug beverage that contributed to the subgenre’s appeal by slowing down the brain and creating a hypnotic effect. In addition to the Screwed Up Click, outfits like Swishahouse and the Chopstars were (and, in some cases, still are) largely behind modified versions of albums and compilations from H-Town and beyond.

14. Mafioso rap

Mafioso rap was pioneered by Kool G Rap and is characterized by its thematic focus on organized crime, particularly the Sicilian Mafia, Italian-American Mafia, and other criminal syndicates. While some tracks delved into gritty street-level crime, others portrayed a more opulent and extravagant lifestyle associated with high-level bosses and mobsters.

In addition to Kool G Rap's catalog (including his debut, 4,5,6), albums like Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and AZ's Doe or Die were pivotal in the success of mafioso rap, with the likes of The Notorious B.I.G. and Nas finding influence and adopting similar themes. Subsequent releases like Ghostface Killah's Fishscale, JAY-Z's American Gangster, and Rick Ross' Teflon Don helped to keep the concept alive.

15. Miami bass

Miami bass was once the most prominent soundtrack of Miami, Florida's music scene. Characterized by its heavy basslines (specifically, the 808 drum machine), fast-paced tempos, and sexually charged lyrics, the subgenre was influenced by the rhythms and language of that city’s Black neighborhoods.

The genre's pioneers, including Luther "Luke Skyywalker" Campbell -- later known as Uncle Luke -- and the 2 Live Crew, played a pivotal role in popularizing Miami bass, despite facing controversy due to the explicit nature of their songs. DJs and artists in Miami, alongside radio stations like Rhythm 98 and WEDR, propelled Miami bass into local clubs and onto the airwaves.