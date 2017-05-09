Image Image Credit Peacock/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few artists in Hip Hop possess the longevity, adaptability and cultural imprint of Snoop Dogg. From his debut on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic to his current standing as an entertainment mogul, the Long Beach legend continues to keep the world connected to his past and present on wax. That ability was on full display during his recent appearance on the popular “Front Porch” series, where he not only delivered a masterclass in live performance but also directly referenced one of the most pivotal moments of his career.

A “Front Porch” performance to remember

“Front Porch” quietly became one of the most exciting live series in Hip Hop and R&B over the past two years. Created by Washington, D.C. talent Noochie, the show hosted an impressive roster of heavyweights, including DaBaby, Big Daddy Kane, Travie McCoy, Craig David, Chance The Rapper and Robin Thicke. As such, it has become a viable competitor to NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concert,” offering an intimate yet high-energy setting that captures the raw essence of live music.

For Snoop, said stage was another reminder of why he remains one of rap’s most charismatic entertainers. Dressed in a white-and-blue sweatsuit, he delivered a 44-minute set featuring classics like "The Next Episode,” “Tha Shiznit,” “Deep Cover,” and “Lay Low,” all while a classic Cadillac sat in view – a fitting visual for someone whose love for old-school cars is well documented. Adding to its uniqueness, Snoop was backed by a band that infused go-go elements into the music, a nod to the D.C. sound that shaped the city’s music scene for decades.

Noochie, the son of legendary artist and Oy Boyz member Boobe, was visibly excited throughout the set. Even after sharing the porch with several major artists, this was arguably his most high-profile guest to date. The success of his show serves as a continuation of his family’s legacy, along with an impressive musical catalog in his own right (check out his Halloween 2024 drop, Sneaky Tape 3, as an example).

Revisiting “Murder Was the Case”

While Snoop’s set was filled with nostalgic bangers, it was his entrance that stood out to longtime fans. He began with a light but pointed reenactment of his infamous “Murder Was the Case” moment from the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards.

For those unfamiliar, “Murder Was the Case” marked one of the most dramatic moments of Snoop’s early years. Originally a track on Doggystyle, the song tells a fictional tale of Snoop being shot, making a deal with the devil for survival, and ultimately regretting it. The song’s popularity led to a short film and a full soundtrack in 1994, further cementing its status in Hip Hop lore. What made it even more powerful at the time was its eerie parallel to Snoop’s real-life legal battles – he was facing a murder charge (for which he was later acquitted), and the song blurred the lines between reality and entertainment.

At the VMAs, Snoop made a theatrical entrance in a wheelchair, seemingly “rising” to perform the song, symbolizing his resilience both in music and life. His decision to reference that moment spoke to his deep understanding of legacy and how certain moments in Hip Hop history can be revisited and reshaped for new audiences.