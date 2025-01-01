Image Image Credit Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Marlon Wayans, Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Marlon Wayans is not a supporter of bandwagon hate, especially not within the Black community. The talented and multifaceted entertainer recently spoke out in defense of Snoop Dogg, who has been the subject of criticism for what many perceived to be an alignment with Donald Trump.

The Long Beach native performed at the Crypto Ball in support of the 47th president during the inauguration weekend. Also in attendance at the event were Rick Ross and Soulja Boy. The “Crank Dat” rapper has been vocal in combatting the hate he has faced. During an Instagram Live, he boasted that he secured a hefty payday for his gig and dismissed the qualms naysayers expressed.

Nelly, who performed at the Liberty Ball on Jan. 20, explained that his appearance was out of an abundance of respect and honor for the presidential office and not necessarily an indication of his political views. Snoop has not addressed his critics. Wayans, however, has a theory about the controversial topic, which he addressed during an interview with Cincinnati radio station The Wiz WIZF-FM on Friday (Jan. 24).

The Scary Movie actor first theorized, “To be honest with you, I don’t know if they knew it was [an] underwritten Trump event. That’s what I’mma say. I’ve done things, and I’ve done things with Bitcoin right, and a lot of people don’t really know about Bitcoin like that, but Bitcoin, it’s a huge platform. So, I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and when they came to find out it was a ball that was [for Trump] … It was too late to pull out, but, you know, that’s why you gotta check the fine print. You gotta know who you performing [for].”

But the larger issue at hand for the veteran comic was the attack on Snoop’s character. He said, “I know Snoop, and I know Snoop has always been a real one. … I’m not gonna allow for public skewering.” The “Bel-Air” standout was moved to use the controversial topic as a backdrop to how divisive society has become.

“We are divided enough, and at some point, we gotta get out of our emotions and out of our feelings, and we gotta get into unity,” he said, adding, “That is the only thing that’s going to get us past or equal to where things are going. So, get rid of all the toxic feelings about each other. Everybody come together, especially Black and brown, and figure out what to do ‘cause, you know, doors are closing … but other opportunities are opening up.”

In the new “R&B Money Podcast” published on Saturday (Jan. 25), Snoop guest appeared and spoke briefly about how he has managed to navigate backlash and conflict, whether it comes from the streets or from within the industry. He told hosts Tank and J. Valentin, “You ‘gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are. How do you deal with that hate? Do you answer it with hate, or do you answer with love and success? Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That’s my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, ‘cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it.”

Check out the full podcast episode below.