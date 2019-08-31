Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Marlon Wayans Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Marlon Wayans has signaled the end of a mild back-and-forth between he and DJ Vlad. The two men have been at odds on social media for two days. His mic drop came Sunday (Aug. 18) when he tweeted game over along with Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Earlier that morning, Wayans unleashed a string of tweets clowning the Vlad TV creator for his hair transformation. His comedic quips included comparing before and after photos of the media personally to scenes in Michael Jackson’s “Black or White” music video, as well as stating that his beard looked like it had been stripped from an animal struck on a roadway.

But the multi-hyphenate entertainer took his gloves off when he wrote, “See DJ Vlad, this is the moment you’ve been begging for. I asked you to LEAVE ME ALONE. Let it go. But you want to kick a bee’s nest. You can’t compete with me, bro. I AM [A] LEGEND. And occasionally I’ll come off the throne to spar with [peons] like you. Keep going. There’s levels to this s**t.” He also declared that his cyber foe was “hated by the urban community” as he asked, “[You] mad you can’t exploit me?”

The Ukrainian-American businessman was hardly humored by the jabs. His rebuttal included suggesting that Wayans is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and that he take his on-screen talents to the adult content industry.

While the comedy veteran had been letting jokes fly, he noted that Vlad’s approach was to “exploit Blacks and punch down on gays.” The New York native has been openly supportive of the community, even revealing that he is the proud father of two children, one of whom identifies as transgender.

The onset of the exchange of barbs was ignited on Friday (Aug. 16) when the comedian’s fans caught wind of an interview Vlad did with “Mad TV” alum Aries Spears. At one point during the conversation, the interviewer disclosed that Wayans would only agree to a sit-down on the controversial VladTV platform if he was paid a $40,000 fee and that he received 30 percent of the residual income generated by what likely would have been a lengthy discussion spliced into numerous videos generating endless views.

The terms were never agreed on, and the comic has yet to appear on the YouTube channel. When one of the “Bel-Air” actor’s supporters tweeted that he should have asked for more, Wayans lightheartedly responded, “See, I tried to tell him I was giving him deal…oh well.” From there, Vlad went on to call the Respect standout “delusional.”