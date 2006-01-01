Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Through the years, the MTV Video Music Awards has set the stage for artists to transform innovative and visually stunning performances into unforgettable cultural moments. From groundbreaking choreography to emotionally charged medleys, these electrifying and boundary-pushing performances have left an indelible mark on pop culture.

As REVOLT revisits some of the most iconic VMAs performances, we will explore what made them stand out and why they remain memorable. Whether boasting the raw energy of a live band, the emotional depth of a ballad, or the sheer spectacle of a well-executed stage production, each of these performances has its own unique place in music history. Here are the most noteworthy moments that have defined the award show, featuring performances from legends like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and more.

1. Beyoncé — “Ring The Alarm” (2006)

Beyoncé’s 2006 VMAs performance of "Ring The Alarm" was a fierce and fiery display of her commanding stage presence. Dressed in a trench coat and thigh-high boots, the icon stormed the stage with intense choreography that matched the song’s aggressive tone. Her powerful vocals and intense dance moves emanated a raw energy that left the audience in awe. This performance was a turning point in the Houston native’s career, cementing her as one of the best performers of our time.

2. Rihanna — “Rude Boy,” “What’s My Name” and “Work” (2016)

The VMAs saw a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture with Rihanna’s dancehall medley in 2016. The Bajan singer brought the genre’s sultry rhythms to the award show stage as she kicked off with "Rude Boy," setting the tone with the hit’s pulsating beat and playful energy. She delivered masterful vocals during the transition into "What's My Name?" as the crowd sang along to the track’s catchy chorus. To wrap up the medley, Rihanna performed the dance-heavy “Work” with an effortless cool. The Grammy Award-winner’s performance showcased her roots and ability to dominate the stage with a unique blend of pop and dancehall.

3. Nicki Minaj — “Itty Bitty Piggy” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” (2023)

A fierce reminder of her reign in the rap game, Nicki Minaj’s 2023 VMAs performance started with "Itty Bitty Piggy" — the fan-favorite freestyle that showcases her sharp lyricism and playful flow. The crowd erupted as she delivered each bar with the same intensity that made the track an underground classic. Transitioning seamlessly into "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," the New York-raised artist’s stage presence kept all eyes on her. Dressed in a dazzling outfit to match her larger-than-life persona, Minaj performed the braggadocious song with a mix of swagger and precision. That year, the Queen of Rap reminded everyone why she is one of the most influential rappers of her generation.

4. Kanye West — “Runaway” (2010)

With his performance of "Runaway," Kanye West truly led a masterclass in minimalism and emotion at the 2010 VMAs. Dressed in a stark red suit and accompanied by a beat machine and ballerinas, the Donda creator delivered a haunting rendition of the track, which is both a confession and a declaration. The stage was bathed in white light, adding to the song’s emotional intensity as West’s auto-tuned voice echoed through the venue. The performance offered a glimpse into Ye’s complex psyche and marked his return to the VMAs stage after his infamous incident with Taylor Swift in 2009.

5. Chris Brown and Rihanna — “Wall To Wall,” “Umbrella” and “Kiss Kiss” (2007)

In 2007, Chris Brown and Rihanna set the VMAs stage on fire with a high-energy medley that showcased both their individual talents and their undeniable chemistry. Brown kicked off the performance with "Wall To Wall," delivering jaw-dropping choreography that had the audience in awe. Then, Rihanna joined him on stage to seamlessly transition into "Umbrella," her global smash hit. The two ended with a joint performance of "Kiss Kiss" that playfully blended their vocals and electric dance moves. The joint show became one of the most talked-about VMAs moments, highlighting their star power and dynamic presence.

6. Michael Jackson — Biggest hits medley (1995)

Jackson’s 1995 VMAs medley remains one of the most legendary performances in the award show’s history. Opening with a dramatic rendition of "Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough," the legendary musician took the audience on a journey through his greatest hits, including "The Way You Make Me Feel," "Scream" and "Black or White." Each song included intricate choreography and visual effects that pushed the boundaries of live performance at the time. Concluding with a powerful rendition of "You Are Not Alone," the performance showcased Jackson's unparalleled showmanship and reminded the world why he was the real King of Pop.

7. Beyoncé — “Love On Top” (2011)

While Beyoncé’s 2011 performance is celebrated for its musical brilliance, the surprise announcement that followed equally cemented its place on this list. Dressed in a sparkling purple tuxedo, Queen Bey delivered a flawless vocal performance of "Love On Top,” showcasing her range as she effortlessly hit the song’s modulating high notes. Lively and joyful, the production captured the essence of classic Motown with a modern twist. Most notably, as the song ended, Beyoncé unbuttoned her jacket to reveal her baby bump, confirming her pregnancy in one of the most iconic and joyful moments in VMAs history.

8. Missy Elliott — Biggest hits medley (2019)

The 2019 VMAs saw Missy Elliott’s long-awaited return to the spotlight. Her thrilling medley reminded everyone why she is a Hip Hop visionary. Starting with "Throw It Back," Missy transported the audience to a futuristic, otherworldly realm — complete with gravity-defying visuals and her signature outlandish style. She then ran through a series of her biggest hits, including "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It" and "Lose Control," with each performance more electrifying than the last. The accompanying choreography was as groundbreaking as her music. It seamlessly blended futuristic elements with street style, proving that Elliott is still ahead of her time.

9. Kendrick Lamar — “DNA.” and “HUMBLE.” (2017)

Kendrick Lamar's 2017 VMAs performance was nothing short of explosive — literally. Opening with "DNA.," the Compton native brought intense energy to the stage with pyrotechnics and martial arts-inspired choreography. As he performed, ninjas clad in flames leaped through the air, adding a dynamic and visceral layer to the already powerful song. A transition into "HUMBLE." continued the high-octane momentum as Lamar’s precise flow and commanding stage presence took center stage. The performance perfectly reflected the “Money Trees” lyricist’s bold, confrontational and unapologetically raw artistry.

10. Beyoncé — Lemonade medley (2016)

Lemonade came to life at the 2016 VMAs. Beyoncé’s powerful medley included "Pray You Catch Me," "Hold Up," "Sorry" and "Don’t Hurt Yourself." Each song represented a different chapter of the visual album and culminated in a visually and emotionally intense performance. The vocal powerhouse used the stage to tell a story of betrayal, anger, and empowerment. The set boasted seamless transitions between songs and meticulously crafted choreography that enhanced the narrative. Beyond the music, Beyoncé successfully conveyed a message of resilience and strength with this unforgettable show.

11. Nicki Minaj — Biggest hits medley (2022)

Opening with a Barbie-themed intro, Minaj performed a medley of her biggest hits for the 2022 VMAs. The colorful and energetic performance was a celebration of her illustrious career and included songs like "Super Bass," "Anaconda" and "Chun-Li." In her signature bold style, the chart-topping artist commanded attention of the stage, which was a vibrant explosion of pink. The presentation blended her sharp lyricism with theatrical visuals, serving as a reminder of her dominance in the rap game. Minaj's ability to switch between different personas and styles made her medley one of the standout moments of that night.

12. Prince — “Gett Off” (1991)

Prince’s 1991 VMAs performance of "Gett Off" was a provocative and electrifying display that left the audience speechless. Clad in a yellow lace outfit that left little to the imagination, the decorated musician pushed the envelope with a production that was as much about the music as it was about the spectacle. Its choreography was sensual and bold, perfectly complementing the song’s risqué lyrics. A testament to Prince’s artistry, the performance wonderfully blended sexuality, funk and rock into a seven-minute tour de force.

13. Beyoncé — “Single Ladies” (2009)

The choreography and stage presence of Beyoncé’s VMAs performance in 2009 is rarely matched. Dressed in a silver jeweled leotard, the multiplatinum singer and her dancers recreated the now-iconic "Single Ladies" dance routine, captivating the audience with their precision and energy. The minimalistic set and focus on dance allowed Beyoncé’s talent to shine through, ultimately continuing to solidify the song’s status as a cultural phenomenon.

14. Rihanna — “Stay,” “Love On The Brain” and “Diamonds” (2016)

Rihanna began her 2016 VMAs performance with a heartfelt rendition of "Stay," followed by the glittering "Diamonds," and concluded with the soulful "Love On The Brain." The potent medley showcased her vocal range and versatility as an artist. Stripped down, it focused on the Fenty founder’s voice and the emotional weight of the songs. The simple staging also allowed the audience to connect with her raw passion.

15. TLC — Crazysexycool medley (1995)

Commemorating their unique blend of Hip Hop, R&B, and pop, TLC brought an eclectic mix of their hits to the 1995 VMAs. Notably, the trio performed "Waterfalls," delivering a message of social consciousness through their lyrics and stage visuals. The iconic production was marked by the group’s signature style, with each member bringing their own unique flair.