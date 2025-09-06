Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jamie Foxx Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jamie Foxx’s return to the BET Awards stage was filled with emotion, celebration and gratitude. Honored with the 2025 Ultimate Icon Award, the actor, singer and comedian was the focus of a dynamic tribute that captured his decades-long impact on music, film and Black culture.

Stevie Wonder set the tone with playful jokes before Craig Robinson joined on piano, leading into a silky performance of “Unpredictable” by Babyface, backed by dancers and a sparkling diamond piano. Jamie watched from the audience with family at his side, visibly moved.

Tank followed by channeling Ray Charles for “(Night Time Is) The Right Time,” a nod to Foxx’s Academy Award-winning role in Ray. Jennifer Hudson stepped in and brought the house down with a powerhouse performance of “I Got a Woman,” igniting a mini ovation as Foxx wiped away tears.

T-Pain, Dougie Fresh and Teddy Riley brought Foxx’s “Blame It” to life

The tribute continued through Jamie’s musical catalog as Dougie Fresh and Teddy Riley lit up the stage with “Blame It (On the Alcohol).” Fresh delivered beatboxing flair, while Riley manned a voice box and a digital piano-guitar. T-Pain, who appeared on the original track, emerged to complete the performance, capping off a joyous celebration with daps and hugs for the man of honor.

Stevie Wonder returned to present the award and offer heartfelt words about Foxx’s impact. The moment then transitioned into something deeper when Jamie finally took the mic.

Jamie Foxx reflected on his brush with death and BET’s legacy

Choking back emotion, Foxx opened up about his health scare in 2023. “When I saw the memoriam… man, that could’ve been me,” he said. “I said, [God] — just give me one more crack at this. I promise I’ma do right.”

He praised his sister Deidra Dixon and his daughters Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop, who helped him recover by playing guitar at his bedside. Foxx also showed appreciation to his longtime team and friends, including Marcus King and Kirk Franklin, who were in the crowd.

Of course, there were more jokes. Jamie broke out his classic Wanda voice, shouted “Willie Beamen,” and sang part of “Gold Digger.” But his gratitude for BET stood above all: “This is what really counts… We gotta quit thinking like that,” he said, referencing how more mainstream awards like the Oscars are often deemed more important (of course, he noted that he has one of those, anyway). The entire sequence was easily one of the most powerful in the BET Awards’ 25-year history.